Thousands of cold-stunned turtles rescued in Texas

"Still no power, water is critically cold in our hospital. Some of our largest residents have been dry docked out of water and more are at risk," said Executive Director Wendy Knight.

Knight said a generator was brought to the facility, but it was not enough to keep turtles warm.

"It's not one close to being big enough to do much else but run lights," she said.

"This is the largest single stun event that has happened in over a decade, and it's what Sea Turtle Inc. prepares for. The community outreach and support has been overwhelming despite the lack of response to our power outage. We have felt nothing but support from our local community. This event has made it evident how critical our new clinic facility is to making sure we have the room and the ability to not only respond to these events, but to power our own facility," she said.

For Knight, her biggest concerns are two of their largest turtles and 20 others that came from Boston.

"It's too soon to tell. We are hopeful but realistic," she said about their survival.

"We are closely monitoring the situation, especially if power is not restored soon," Knight said.

70 photos from the winter storm pummeling America