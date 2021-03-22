Thousands evacuated in Australia as 'life-threatening' floods inundate New South Wales

'Breaking point'

Homes that were ravaged by wildfires during Australia's record bushfire season in 2019 and 2020 are now being affected by the floods.

"Communities who were battered by the bushfires are now being battered by the floods and a deep drought prior to that. I don't know anytime in our state's history where we've had these extreme weather conditions in such quick succession in the middle of a pandemic," said NSW Premier Berejiklian.

"You've been through three or four incidents which are life changing on top of each other. It can make you feel like you are at breaking point."

Some locations have seen close to a meter (39 inches) of rain since Thursday, and increasing rainfall of 50-100 mm (2-4 inches) is expected across the Sydney region over next 24-36 hours, Bureau of Meteorology's Jane Golding said in a news conference Monday.

The worst-affected areas have seen rain totals up to five times the March monthly average falling in just four days.

The huge rainfalls have been driven by two weather systems colliding, she said. A "slow moving coastal trough" and the approach of another system coming through from the west is pumping down tropical moisture into the state, which is then being whipped up by strong easterly winds.