If just one diamond isn't enough, SWA Diamonds might have the perfect ring for you.
The India-based jewelry company broke a Guinness World Records title for the most diamonds set in one ring with a whopping 24,679 diamonds.
The spectacular ring was designed to mimic a pink oyster mushroom, according to a Guinness World Records news release.
"The mushroom represents immortality and longevity," Abdul Gafur Anadiyan, SWA Diamonds' managing director, said in the release.
The intricate structure of the ring was created by pouring liquid gold into a plastic mold to form 41 unique mushroom petals. Then, each petal was adorned by hand with natural diamonds.
The glitzy ring weighs in at 340 grams -- or three-quarters of a pound -- and is valued at $95,243, according to the release. A team of independent gemologists verified the ring, and the world record was awarded May 5.
SWA Diamonds' mushroom-inspired creation has almost double the number of diamonds as the previous record-holder. Harshit Bansal achieved the title in 2020 with a floral design bejeweled with 12,638 diamonds.
Here's a look at some of the strangest news stories from the past week.
