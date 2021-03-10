Third party joins Plano police to investigate racist claims

DALLAS (AP) — A third party will be hired to investigate allegations of racist bullying and abuse against a Black 13-year-old boy during a sleepover after claims that he was only invited to entertain his white classmates, Texas school leaders and officials said.

During a news conference Tuesday, Superintendent Sara Bonser, alongside Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere and Police Chief Ed Drain addressed the incident that quickly went viral after the boy's mother, Summer Smith, posted the videos and images on Facebook.

Smith said she made the videos public because she wasn't getting the help she needed from the Plano district and officials at Haggard Middle School, The Dallas Morning News reported.

She said administrators initially told her there was nothing they could do because the incident happened off campus, however students circulated the videos during a school day.

The allegations under investigation include that the boy was invited solely to be “entertainment” for his white classmates during the sleepover, where he was called racial slurs, beaten and made to drink white classmates’ urine.