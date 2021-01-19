Third episode of new podcast explores true-crime stories

This is the third episode in a six-part series, so head back to Episode One to start from the beginning if this is your entry to the show.

With this first collection of "Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles" episodes, take a short drive east of Tulsa, Oklahoma to learn more about the state's most notorious cold case: the 1977 slaying of three Girl Scouts as documented by Tulsa World journalist Tim Stanley's six-part series from 2017 marking the 40th anniversary of the tragedy.

Everything here will be fit to print in a newspaper, but parents are cautioned to give the episode a listen before sharing this with any youngsters.

Stay tuned after the article for an insightful interview with Tim Stanley about his experiences reporting the series so many decades after the initial crime.