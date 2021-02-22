Things to Know: US COVID-19 death toll at brink of 500,000

THE NUMBERS: According to data through Feb. 21 from Johns Hopkins University, the seven-day rolling average for daily new cases in the U.S. fell over the past two weeks, from roughly 117,222 on Feb. 7 to 69,986 on Feb. 21. Over the same period, the seven-day rolling average for daily new deaths also fell from 2,813 on Feb. 7 to 1,872 on Feb. 21.

QUOTABLE: “It’s very hard for me to imagine an American who doesn’t know someone who has died or have a family member who has died,” said Ali Mokdad, a professor of health metrics at the University of Washington in Seattle. “We haven’t really fully understood how bad it is, how devastating it is, for all of us.”

ICYMI: Health officials in Washington, D.C., hope religious leaders will serve as community influencers to overcome what officials say is a persistent vaccine reluctance in the Black community. Blacks make up a little under half of the district’s population but constitute nearly three-fourths of the COVID-19 deaths. The city is offering vaccinations to any resident over 65 and giving priority status for vaccine registration to those in predominantly Black ZIP codes.