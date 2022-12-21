Things to know today: Zelenskyy to meet Biden, address Congress in US visit; thousands wait at US-Mexico border; Franco Harris dies at 72

Today is Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
***
MORNING LISTEN
***
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, Dec. 21
A Polish broadcaster says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has crossed into Poland on his way to the United States. Zelenskyy is headed to Washington for a summit with President Joe Biden and to address Congress. Poland’s private broadcaster TVN24 says Zelenskyy entered Poland early Wednesday. The trip is Zelenskyy's first known trip outside his country since Russia invaded in February. U.S. lawmakers are set to vote on a year-end spending package that includes about $45 billion in emergency assistance to Ukraine and as the Pentagon prepares to send Patriot surface-to-air missiles to the country. Russia says the Patriot battery and any crews accompanying it would be a legitimate target for Moscow’s military.
Officials tell The Associated Press the U.S. will send $1.8 billion in military aid to Ukraine in a massive package that will for the first time include a Patriot missile battery and precision-guided bombs for their fighter jets. The package comes as the Biden administration prepares to welcome Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Washington. The aid is expected to be announced Wednesday. It signals an expansion by the U.S. in the kinds of advanced weaponry it will send to Ukraine to bolster the country’s air defenses against an increasing barrage of Russian missile strikes. The package will include about $1 billion in weapons from Pentagon stocks.
A congressional panel says the IRS failed to pursue mandatory audits of Donald Trump on a timely basis during his presidency. The finding raises questions about statements by the former president and leading members of his administration who claimed he could not release his tax filings because of the ongoing reviews. A report released Tuesday by the Democratic majority on the House Ways and Means Committee indicates the Trump administration may have disregarded an IRS requirement dating back to 1977 that mandates audits of a president’s tax filings. There was no suggestion that Trump sought to directly influence the IRS or discourage the agency from reviewing his tax information.
Migrants along the U.S. border with Mexico sought shelter from the cold early as restrictions that prevented many from seeking asylum in the U.S. remained in place beyond their anticipated end. Pandemic-era limits on border crossings had been slated to expire Wednesday. And the federal government opposed an effort by some conservative-leaning states to keep them in place. But hours before they were about to lift, the Biden administration asked the Supreme Court not to remove them before Christmas. Just after midnight, all was quiet on the banks of Rio Grande in El Paso where the Texas National Guard was posted, though thousands of people have filled shelters and otherwise sought refuge along the border while the legal wrangling unfolds.
Concerns about illness or inflation aren’t stopping Americans from hitting the roads and airports this holiday season. But a massive winter storm might. Forecasters are predicting heavy snow, ice and even tornadoes between Thursday and Saturday across much of the country. Delta, United and other airlines say they are loosening their change fee policies so travelers can choose new flights and avoid the bad weather. The weather added uncertainty to what's expected to be a busy travel season. AAA estimates that nearly 113 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2. That’s 4% higher than last year.
Tens of thousands remain without power after a powerful earthquake rocked a rural stretch of the Northern California coast. Twelve injuries have been reported from the magnitude 6.4 earthquake that hit early Tuesday near Ferndale. Pacific Gas & Electric has restored power to about 40,000 customers. Ferndale is a small community some 200 miles northwest of San Francisco and close to the Pacific coast. Officials say there was some damage to buildings and infrastructure, but the scale of damage is minimal compared to the strength of the quake. The region is part of California’s lightly populated far north coast known for its redwood forests. Authorities say two deaths during or just after the quake were due to medical emergencies.
Elon Musk says he plays on remaining as Twitter’s CEO until he can find someone willing to replace him in the job. Musk's announcement came after millions of Twitter users asked him to step down in an unscientific poll the billionaire himself created and promised to abide by. Since taking over San Francisco-based Twitter in late October, Musk’s run as Twitter CEO has been marked by quickly issued rules and policies that have often been withdrawn or changed soon after being made public. He has also alienated some investors in his electric vehicle company Tesla who are concerned Twitter is taking too much of his attention.
Kari Lake has claimed for weeks that her loss in the race for Arizona governor was illegitimate. The former television anchor gets her long-sought opportunity to make her case to a judge this week during a two-day trial scheduled to begin on Wednesday. She’ll have a chance to inspect ballots, call witnesses and introduce evidence in a bid to prove she was the rightful winner of the race, which Democrat Katie Hobbs won by just over 17,000 votes. She faces extremely long odds. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson said she must prove there was misconduct intended to deny her victory and affected enough Lake voters to alter the result.
College bowl roundup: Toledo edges Liberty in Boca Raton Bowl; Powell powers Eastern Michigan in Idaho Potato Bowl
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Dequan Finn passed for 133 yards and a touchdown and rushed for another score to lead Toledo past Liberty 21-19 in the rainy Boca Raton Bowl on Tuesday night.
Franco Harris, the Hall of Fame running back whose heads-up thinking authored "The Immaculate Reception," considered the most iconic play in NFL history, has died.
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
People are also reading…
In 1988, 270 people were killed when a terrorist bomb exploded aboard a Pam Am Boeing 747 over Lockerbie, Scotland, sending wreckage crashing …
In 1997, Barry Sanders of the Detroit Lions becomes the third player to rush for 2,000 yards in a season. See more sports moments from this date.
***