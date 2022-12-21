Things to know today: Zelenskyy to meet Biden, address Congress in US visit; thousands wait at US-Mexico border; Franco Harris dies at 72

Migrants along the U.S. border with Mexico sought shelter from the cold early as restrictions that prevented many from seeking asylum in the U.S. remained in place beyond their anticipated end. Pandemic-era limits on border crossings had been slated to expire Wednesday. And the federal government opposed an effort by some conservative-leaning states to keep them in place. But hours before they were about to lift, the Biden administration asked the Supreme Court not to remove them before Christmas. Just after midnight, all was quiet on the banks of Rio Grande in El Paso where the Texas National Guard was posted, though thousands of people have filled shelters and otherwise sought refuge along the border while the legal wrangling unfolds.