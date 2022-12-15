Things to know today: White House reveals winter COVID-19 plan; Pelosi's portrait unveiled; Harry, Meghan vent more grievances

Today is Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. Let's get caught up.
The Biden administration is again making some free COVID-19 tests available to all U.S. households as it unveils its contingency plans for potential coronavirus surges this winter. After a three-month hiatus, the administration is making four rapid virus tests available through the website covidtests.gov starting Thursday. A senior Biden administration official discussed the program on the condition of anonymity. COVID-19 cases have shown a marked increase after the Thanksgiving holiday. Further coronavirus case increases are projected from indoor gathering and travel around Christmas and New Year's.
Authorities say three people are dead in Louisiana and several others have been hurt as a destructive storm system has kicked up tornadoes in the South. Sheriff's deputies found a young boy and his mother dead near Shreveport, Louisiana, after a tornado on Tuesday and a woman was found dead Wednesday west of New Orleans after an apparent twister there. The vast and volatile storm system is crossing from coast to coast, and hundreds of miles to the north, the system has delivered blizzard-like conditions to the Great Plains. The storms are expected to hobble the Midwest with snow and ice for days and push up the East Coast into New England.
China says it will stop reporting asymptomatic COVID-19 cases since they’ve become “impossible” to track with mass testing no longer required. That's another step in the country’s uncertain exit from some of the world’s strictest antivirus policies. China last week announced its most significant easing yet of antivirus measures and has begun to see what appears to be a rapid increase in new infections. That has raised concerns that its health system could become overwhelmed as those in other countries did during early COVID waves. So far, though, many of those newly sick are staying home and there has been little evidence of a surge in patient numbers. But it’s difficult to get a clear picture of the virus’s spread.
Outgoing Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s portrait was unveiled at the U.S. Capitol, a traditional honor bestowed on a tradition-breaking leader. Pelosi is not just the first woman to hold the gavel but among the most consequential House speakers in American history. The ceremony at the ornate Statuary Hall drew current and former members of Congress, friends and family. The guests included the Democratic leader’s husband, Paul Pelosi, who is recovering from the brutal attack by an intruder who broke into their home seeking the speaker. Former President Barack Obama said in a videotaped message that Speaker Pelosi has “inspired a generation of women to run, win and lead."
After four straight three-quarter-point interest rate hikes, the Federal Reserve is set to announce a smaller half-point increase in its key rate Wednesday, a first step toward dialing back its efforts to combat inflation. At the same time, the Fed is expected to signal that it plans more hikes next year than it had previously forecast to try to conquer the worst inflation bout in four decades. And most economists think Chair Jerome Powell will stress that the Fed will likely keep its benchmark rate at its high point through next year, even after the hikes have ended.
Three men who forged an early alliance with the leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor are facing potentially lengthy sentences for assisting him before the FBI disbanded the scheme in 2020. Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar await scheduled sentencing Thursday. They were convicted in October of providing material support for a terrorist act, which carries a maximum term of 20 years. A judge must settle on a minimum sentence before the men are eligible for parole. Morrison, Musico and Bellar were members of a paramilitary group known as the Wolverine Watchmen that investigators had been watching for months. Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was never physically harmed by the plot.
A Mississippi man has been put to death by lethal injection for the rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl more than two decades ago. Officials say 58-year-old Thomas Edwin Loden Jr. was pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m. Wednesday. He is the second inmate executed in Mississippi in 10 years. Loden had been on death row since 2001, when he pleaded guilty to capital murder, rape and four counts of sexual battery against Leesa Marie Gray. She was stranded with a flat tire in June 2000 when Loden forced her into his van. Loden was one of five death row inmates suing Mississippi over its lethal injection protocol. A federal judge declined to block the execution, even though the lawsuit was still pending.
Longtime “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss has died at the age of 40. Boss’ wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed his passing in a statement published Wednesday on People.com. The Los Angeles coroner said Boss' cause of death was suicide. tWitch started his tenure at the Ellen Show in 2014 and later was promoted to co-executive producer in 2020. He began his career in the entertainment business in 2008, placing as a runner-up on “So You Think You Can Dance.” He is survived by his wife and three children.
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, vent their grievances against the British monarchy in the second half of their Netflix documentary series. In the episodes released on Thursday, Harry describes how his older brother, Prince William, shouted at him during a meeting to discuss the couple's future. Meghan recounts wanting to end her life as she struggled to cope with toxic press coverage. The six-part series “Harry & Meghan” details the experiences that led to their decision to step away from royal duties and make a new start in the United States. In the final three episodes, Harry talks about a growing rift between him and William.
France and Kylian Mbappé are headed back to the World Cup final for a much-anticipated matchup with Lionel Messi after ending Morocco’s historic run at soccer’s biggest tournament. France beat Africa’s first ever semifinalist 2-0 with Mbappé playing a part in goals by Theo Hernandez in the fifth minute and then substitute Randal Kolo Muani in the 79th. France will head into Sunday’s title match against Argentina looking to become the first team to retain the World Cup title since Brazil in 1962. Mbappé has the chance to cement his status as soccer’s new superstar when he comes up against the 35-year-old Messi.
