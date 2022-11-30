Things to know today: Tornadoes strike across the South; former Chinese president dies; and more

Today is Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
***
TODAY'S WEATHER
***
MORNING LISTEN
***
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, Nov. 30
Residents in several towns across Louisiana and Mississippi have taken cover amid the blare of tornado sirens amid a severe weather outbreak erupting in the Deep South. There were no immediate reports of damage from the potent storms late Tuesday, but multiple tornado warnings were issued. More than 25 million people are in the path of the vast storm system moving from Texas to Indiana and Georgia. The latest storm outlook says parts of Louisiana and Mississippi are at the highest risk for strong storms. Meanwhile, heavy snow was snarling traffic in parts of the Upper Midwest.
State media report former Chinese President Jiang Zemin has died at age 96. Jiang led China out of isolation after the army crushed the Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests in 1989. He supported economic reforms that led to a decade of explosive growth. State media say Jiang died in Shanghai of leukemia and multiple-organ failure. Jiang saw China through history-making changes including a revival of market-oriented reforms, the return of Hong Kong from Britain in 1997, and Beijing's entry into the World Trade Organization. His government stamped out dissent, jailing human rights, labor and pro-democracy activists and attacking the Falun Gong spiritual movement.
China's ruling Communist Party has vowed to “resolutely crack down on infiltration and sabotage activities by hostile forces." The Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission's statement was released late Tuesday after the largest street demonstrations in decades by citizens fed up with strict anti-virus restrictions. While it did not directly address protests, the statement serves as a reminder of the party's determination to enforce its rule. There has been a massive show of force by the internal security services to deter a recurrence of protests that broke out over the weekend in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and other cities. Security forces have conducted random ID checks and searched mobile phones for evidence of participation in demonstrations.
Congress is moving swiftly to prevent a looming U.S. rail workers strike. Lawmakers are reluctantly intervening in a labor dispute to stop what would surely be a devastating blow to the nation’s economy if the transportation of fuel, food and other critical goods were disrupted. The House is expected to act first on Wednesday. The bill Congress is considering would impose a compromise labor agreement brokered by President Joe Biden's administration. That agreement was ultimately voted down by four of the 12 unions representing more than 100,000 employees at large freight rail carriers. The unions have threatened to strike if an agreement can’t be reached before a Dec. 9 deadline.
U.S. forward Christian Pulisic is day to day after sustaining a pelvic injury during his team’s 1-0 World Cup win against Iran that sent the Americans to the round of 16 of the tournament. Pulisic scored the 38th-minute winning goal against Iran, but crashed into Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand during the same play. The Chelsea striker was substituted at the start of the second half and taken to a hospital for tests. U.S. Soccer later posted a video showing Pulisic celebrating with his teammates at the team's hotel.
A Taliban official says that at least 10 students were killed when a bomb blast hit a religious school in northern Afghanistan. Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor says several others were wounded in Wednesday's blast at the madrassa in Aybak, the capital of the northern Samangan province. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
Kim Kardashian and Ye have reached a settlement in their divorce, averting a trial that had been set for next month. Court documents filed Tuesday in Los Angeles show that Kardashian the rapper formerly known as Kanye West will have joint custody and she will receive $200,000 a month in child support. The judge declared the two legally single in March, ending their eight-year marriage, but issues of property and custody had to be worked out. A trial had been scheduled for next month to resolve the remaining issues.. The two have four children whose ages range from 3 to 9 years old.
The Senate has passed landmark bipartisan legislation to protect same-sex marriages. It's an extraordinary sign of shifting national politics on the issue and a measure of relief for the hundreds of thousands of same-sex couples who have married since the Supreme Court’s 2015 decision that legalized gay marriage nationwide. The bill approved Tuesday would ensure that same-sex and interracial marriages are enshrined in federal law. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the legislation is “a long time coming” and part of America’s “difficult but inexorable march towards greater equality.” Senate Democrats are moving quickly to send the bill to the House and President Joe Biden’s desk.
Despite assurances that lava from Hawaii's Mauna Loa isn't threatening communities, some residents are remaining vigilant. For Nicole Skilling, the first eruption in 38 years of the world’s largest active volcano is bringing back bad memories. She fled from another Hawaii volcano in 2018. Back then she lived near the community where lava destroyed more than 700 homes. She relocated to the South Kona area, only to find herself packing her car with food and supplies after Mauna Loa erupted late Sunday. Officials say the areas where lava is emerging are far from homes and communities. The eruption has also drawn onlookers to a national park for views of the event that are said to be “spectacular.”
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes has been convicted of seditious conspiracy for a violent plot to overturn President Joe Biden's election, handing the Justice Department a major victory in its massive prosecution of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. A Washington, D.C., jury on Tuesday found Rhodes guilty of sedition after three days of deliberations. The nearly two-month-long trial showcased the far-right extremist group’s efforts to keep Republican Donald Trump in the White House at all costs. An attorney for Rhodes says they intend to appeal. Rhodes was also convicted of obstruction of an official proceeding, but acquitted of two other conspiracy charges.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has issued an executive order banning state employees and contractors from accessing the video platform TikTok on state-owned devices, citing its ties to China. TikTok is owned by ByteDance, a Chinese company that moved its headquarters to Singapore in 2020. It has been targeted by Republicans who say the Chinese government could access user data like browsing history and location. The U.S. armed forces have also prohibited the app on military devices. TikTok executives have previously said the company protects all data from American users and that Chinese government officials have no access to it.
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has visited the memorial outside a gay club where five people were killed in a shooting attack last week. He solemnly walked Tuesday past flowers, crosses and photos of the victims. Polis is the first openly gay man elected a governor in the U.S., back in 2018. He picked up a piece of pink chalk and drew a heart and wrote “We remember” on the pavement outside Club Q in Colorado Springs — an LGBTQ gathering place. The motive for the Nov. 19 attack there remains under investigation and one person is in custody. Polis later visited a brewery and hugged its owner — the man who tackled the shooting suspect.
The Prince and Princess of Wales are making their first overseas trip since the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September. The trip that begins Wednesday is an occasion for Prince William and his wife, Kate, to show the world as much about who they are not as who they are. With their three-day visit to Boston, the couple hope to demonstrate that they aren’t the last remnants of a dying institution. Their foray is focused on William’s initiative to find the next generation of environmental entrepreneurs and will be supplemented with trips to an anti-poverty program, child development researchers and local flood defenses.
French President Emmanuel Macron will be the guest for the first state visit of Joe Biden’s presidency. The event this week is a revival of diplomatic pageantry that had been put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Biden-Macron relationship has turned around from its choppy start. Macron briefly recalled France’s ambassador to the United States last year after the White House announced a deal to sell nuclear submarines to Australia that undermined a contract that France had to sell diesel-powered submarines. Today, Macron has become one of Biden’s most forward-facing European allies in the Western response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1993, President Bill Clinton signed the Brady Bill, which required a five-day waiting period for handgun purchases and background checks of…
In 2013, Chris Davis races 100-plus yards with a missed field-goal attempt for a touchdown on the final play to lift No. 4 Auburn to a 34-28 v…
***