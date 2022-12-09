 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Things to know today: Sinema leaves Democratic Party; Griner arrives in Texas; coup plot in Germany

Today is Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Snow continues for the West and Midwest today, while the next system brings the risk of severe storms next week. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the latest forecast.

TOP STORIES

Sinema leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent
National

Sinema leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent

  • By Jeremy Herb, CNN
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is leaving the Democratic Party and registering as a political independent, she told CNN's Jake Tapper in an exclusive TV interview.

Brittney Griner back home in US after Russian prisoner swap
National
AP

Brittney Griner back home in US after Russian prisoner swap

  • By LEKAN OYEKANMI and ERIC TUCKER - Associated Press
Brittney Griner has returned to the United States, nearly 10 months after the basketball star’s detention in Russia made her the most high-profile American jailed abroad and set off a political firestorm. Griner’s status as an openly gay Black woman, her prominence in women’s basketball and her imprisonment in a country where authorities have been hostile to the LBGTQ community brought tremendous attention to her case. Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine after her arrest complicated matters further. A deal announced Thursday saw Griner exchanged for notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout. Griner was seen getting off a plane that landed Friday in Texas.

Officer who kneeled on George Floyd’s back faces sentencing
National
AP

Officer who kneeled on George Floyd’s back faces sentencing

  • By STEPHEN GROVES and AMY FORLITI - Associated Press
The former Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on George Floyd's back as one of his colleagues pinned the Black man's neck to the pavement is being sentenced on a state count. J. Alexander Kueng pleaded guilty in October to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. At the time of his guilty plea, he agreed to a sentence of 3 1/2 years in prison. Kueng is already serving a federal sentence for violating Floyd's civil rights, and the state and federal sentence are expected to be served at the same time. Kueng will appear at his sentencing via video feed from a federal prison in Ohio. He has the right to make a statement at the hearing, but it's not known if he will.

Oldest DNA reveals life in Greenland 2 million years ago
National
AP

Oldest DNA reveals life in Greenland 2 million years ago

  • By MADDIE BURAKOFF - AP Science Writer
Scientists have discovered the oldest known DNA and used it to reveal what life was like 2 million years ago in the northern tip of Greenland. Today, it’s a barren Arctic desert. But back then it was a lush landscape of trees and vegetation with an array of animals, even the now extinct mastodon. The study published Wednesday looks at environmental DNA — bits of genetic material that organisms leave in their surroundings. By studying these tiny pieces, scientists found an unusual mix of species, with reindeer and geese perhaps living alongside mastodons.

German coup plot fueled by conspiracy claims, COVID measures
National Politics
AP

German coup plot fueled by conspiracy claims, COVID measures

  • By FRANK JORDANS - Associated Press
Experts say an alleged plot to topple the German government, led by a self-styled prince, a retired paratrooper and a Berlin judge, had its roots in a murky mixture of post-war grudges, antisemitic conspiracy theories and anger over recent pandemic restrictions. Police detained 25 people Wednesday described as being part of Germany’s Reichsbuerger, or Reich Citizens, movement. Experts say the movement's rise reflects the shifts that have taken place on the far-right end of the political spectrum in recent years. They say anger at restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic has proved fertile ground for anti-government sentiment in Germany, similar to the United States. Officials expect a second wave of detentions as authorities review evidence seized in their raids.

China struggles with COVID infections after controls ease
National Politics
AP

China struggles with COVID infections after controls ease

  • By JOE McDONALD - Associated Press
Social media users are reporting a rash of COVID-19 cases in schools and businesses across China after the ruling Communist Party loosened anti-virus rules as it tries to reverse a deepening economic slump. While official data showed a fall in new cases, they no longer cover large parts of the population after this week’s decision to end mandatory testing for many people. That was part of dramatic changes aimed at gradually emerging from “zero COVID” restrictions that sparked protests and demands for President Xi Jinping to resign. Social media users in Beijing and other cities said coworkers or classmates were ill and some businesses had closed due to a lack of staff.

K-pop star among 8 to join Japan tycoon Maezawa's moon trip
Science News
AP

K-pop star among 8 to join Japan tycoon Maezawa's moon trip

  • By MARI YAMAGUCHI - Associated Press
K-Pop star T.O.P. is among the eight people that Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa says will join him on a flyby around the moon aboard a SpaceX spaceship next year. Maezawa made the announcement on Twitter and the dearMoon Project website on Friday, after he tweeted last week that he had met online with Elon Musk and planned a “major announcement about space.” The Japanese tycoon launched plans for the lunar voyage in 2018, buying all the seats on the spaceship. He began taking applications from around the world in March 2021 for what will be his second space journey after his 12-day trip to the International Space Station on the Soyuz Russian spaceship last year.

Baker cooks: Newcomer Mayfield rallies Rams past Vegas 17-16
Football

Baker cooks: Newcomer Mayfield rallies Rams past Vegas 17-16

  • By GREG BEACHAM - AP Sports Writer
Baker Mayfield threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson with 10 seconds to play to cap a 98-yard drive, and the Los Angeles Rams’ brand-new quarterback led two TD drives late in the fourth quarter of a shocking 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Just two days after the Rams claimed Mayfield off waivers from Carolina, the former No. 1 pick went 22 of 35 for 230 yards and snapped the defending Super Bowl champions’ six-game losing streak in dramatic fashion. Josh Jacobs rushed for 99 yards and the only touchdown for the Raiders, whose three-game winning streak ended in humiliating fashion.

Brittney Griner's release celebrated by basketball world
National
AP

Brittney Griner's release celebrated by basketball world

  • By DOUG FEINBERG - AP Basketball Writer
Brittney Griner’s loved ones and extended basketball family were ecstatic when news broke about her release from a Russian prison and that she was on her way back to the United States. It has been nearly 300 days since the WNBA star was arrested at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport in February when customs officials said they found vape canisters with cannabis oil in her luggage. She was convicted and sentenced to nine years in prison in August. Now four months later, she’s headed home after the U.S. and Russia had a high-level prisoner exchange Thursday. While it’s unclear right now if Griner wants to ever play basketball again, she would be welcomed back with open arms by both the WNBA and USA Basketball. The WNBA season begins May 19.

MORNING LISTEN

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX France Light Festival

People attend a night light show in Lyon, central France, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Millions of people are expected to experience the four-day Festival of Lights event in the city. 

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Dec. 9

In 1992, Britain’s Prince Charles and Princess Diana announced their separation, and more events that happened on this day in history.

Brittney Griner on way back to US after prisoner swap

