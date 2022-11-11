 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Things to know today: Russia pulls all troops from key city; Biden off to climate talks; Election 2022 updates

Today is Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

TODAY'S WEATHER

Tropical Depression Nicole moves up the Atlantic seaboard while cold temperatures become widespread across the central US. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the forecast.

MORNING LISTEN

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

TOP STORIES

This morning's top headlines: Friday, Nov. 11

Russia claims all troops gone from city in southern Ukraine
Russia claims all troops gone from city in southern Ukraine

  • By HANNA ARHIROVA and JOHN LEICESTER - Associated Press
  • Updated
The Russian Defense Ministry says it has finished pulling out its troops from the western bank of the Dnieper River in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region. In a statement carried by Russia’s state news agencies, the ministry said the withdrawal was completed at 5 a.m. on Friday, and not a single unit of military equipment was left behind. The retreat announced earlier this week marks another setback for Moscow’s war in Ukraine. Areas the Russian military withdrew from included the city of Kherson, the only regional capital Moscow seized during its 8 1/2-month invasion of Ukraine. A Kremlin spokesman on Friday refused to acknowledge the retreat as humiliating for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Biden off to climate talks, 1st leg of around-the-world trip
Biden off to climate talks, 1st leg of around-the-world trip

  • By ZEKE MILLER and SEUNG MIN KIM - Associated Press
  • Updated
President Joe Biden is heading to a global climate meeting with a giant domestic investment in tow. Biden is likely to face questions about how far the U.S. will go to pull other large greenhouse gas emitters along. The Democratic president's attendance Friday at the U.N. climate conference in Egypt is the first stop on an around-the-world trip that also takes him to a meeting of Southeast Asian leaders in Cambodia and a Group of 20 summit meeting in Indonesia. Biden will discuss a new rule cracking down on methane emissions. Biden left the U.S. buoyed by Democrats' stronger-than-expected showing in Tuesday’s elections and earlier congressional passage of the largest climate investment in U.S. history.

US judge in Texas strikes down Biden loan-forgiveness plan
US judge in Texas strikes down Biden loan-forgiveness plan

  • By GENE JOHNSON - Associated Press
  • Updated
A U.S. judge in Texas has blocked President Joe Biden’s plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness. The program was already on hold while a federal appeals court in St. Louis considers a separate lawsuit by a half-dozen states challenging it. District Court Judge Mark Pittman said Thursday that the program usurped Congress’ power to make laws. Pittman is an appointee of former President Donald Trump based in Fort Worth. The debt forgiveness plan would cancel $10,000 in student loan debt for those making less than $125,000 or households with less than $250,000 in income. Pell Grant recipients would get an additional $10,000 in debt forgiven.

Democrats pad narrow leads in Arizona Senate, governor races
Democrats pad narrow leads in Arizona Senate, governor races

  • By JONATHAN J. COOPER - Associated Press
  • Updated
Democrats have padded their narrow leads in key Arizona contests, but the races for U.S. Senate and governor are still too early to call. About a fifth of the total ballots are left to be counted. Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly led Republican Blake Masters by 5.6 percentage points late Thursday, while Democrat Katie Hobbs was 1.4 points ahead of Republican Kari Lake in the governor's race. Election officials in populous Maricopa County expected to begin reporting results Friday from nearly 300,000 mail ballots that were returned on Election Day. That crucial group of ballots will provide clues about how remaining votes will fall.

Vegas elections chief: Counting going 'as quickly as we can'
Vegas elections chief: Counting going 'as quickly as we can'

  • By KEN RITTER - Associated Press
  • Updated
Both Republicans and Democrats were correct about the issues that motivated close to half of Nevada’s deeply divided electorate as they cast their ballots. That is ensuring Nevada’s continuing status as a politically competitive swing state. Data from AP VoteCast, which surveyed 2,100 Nevada voters, showed the split. About half considered inflation the most important factor facing the U.S., but voters overall were about evenly split over whether they think inflation is due to President Joe Biden’s policies or factors outside his control. Only about 1 in 10 ranked abortion as the biggest issue facing the country, but about one-quarter did say it was the top factor in their vote.

Warnock, Walker pivot to overtime in Georgia Senate contest
Warnock, Walker pivot to overtime in Georgia Senate contest

  • By BILL BARROW - Associated Press
  • Updated
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker, are pivoting to a second and decisive round of their Senate race in Georgia. That's while party leaders and donors around the country begin gearing up for a four-week campaign blitz that could determine control of the Senate for the next two years. With votes still being counted Thursday in Senate contests in Arizona and Nevada, the Dec. 6 runoff in Georgia could either determine majority control — as the state’s twin runoffs did in 2021 — or further pad one party’s advantage. But neither Republicans nor Democrats were waiting for the Western states’ results to begin raising big money.

Trump faces blame from GOP as he moves forward with WH bid
Trump faces blame from GOP as he moves forward with WH bid

  • By JILL COLVIN - Associated Press
  • Updated
Former President Donald Trump is moving forward with his planned Tuesday announcement, pressing on with a third presidential run. His decision comes as members of his party continue to blame him for an unexpectedly poor midterm showing and some call for the party to move on. Some advisers had urged Trump to delay his planned announcement until after the Dec. 6 Senate runoff election in Georgia that could determine which party controls the Senate. Trump is rebuffing that advice as he finds himself in a position of extraordinary vulnerability after dominating the party, largely unchallenged, since he won the nomination in 2016.

Tropical Depression Nicole moves through Georgia
Tropical Depression Nicole moves through Georgia

  • By MIKE SCHNEIDER and FREIDA FRISARO - Associated Press
  • Updated
Tropical Depression Nicole was moving through Georgia on Friday morning after a day of causing havoc in Florida as a hurricane and then a tropical storm. The National Hurricane Center says the remnants of the rare November hurricane could dump as much as 6 inches of rain over the Blue Ridge Mountains. Flash and urban flooding will be possible as the rain spreads into the eastern Ohio Valley, Mid-Atlantic and New England through Saturday. Nicole had spent Thursday cutting across central Florida after making landfall as a hurricane early that morning near Vero Beach. The brunt of the damage was along the East Coast well north of there, in the Daytona Beach area.

Biden tightens methane emissions rule amid push for more oil
Biden tightens methane emissions rule amid push for more oil

  • By MATTHEW DALY and SETH BORENSTEIN - Associated Press
  • Updated
The Biden administration is ramping up efforts to reduce methane emissions, targeting the oil and gas industry for its role in global warming even as President Joe Biden has pressed energy producers for more oil drilling to lower prices at the gasoline pump. Biden was set to announce at a global climate conference in Egypt on Friday a supplemental rule cracking down on emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas. The new Environmental Protection Agency rule follows up on a methane rule the Democratic president announced last year. The White House's national climate adviser says the administration will embark on “a relentless focus to root out emissions."

Slain rapper Takeoff to be remembered at Atlanta arena
Slain rapper Takeoff to be remembered at Atlanta arena

  • AP
  • Updated
Fans will gather Friday to remember slain rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, in downtown Atlanta near where the 28-year-old grew up. State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks, is hosting a memorial service to celebrate the rapper’s life and music. Takeoff, born Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed earlier this month outside a Houston bowling alley. No arrests have been made. Free tickets to the memorial service were available to Georgia residents, but State Farm said the event reached capacity and fans without tickets should not come downtown. The arena did not release a program for the event.

Foreman leads Panthers past rival Falcons in rain, 25-15
Foreman leads Panthers past rival Falcons in rain, 25-15

  • By STEVE REED - AP Sports Writer
  • Updated
D’Onta Foreman carried 31 times for 130 yards and a touchdown, Laviska Shenault added a 41-yard burst to the end zone and the Carolina Panthers beat the Atlanta Falcons 25-15 on a rainy night. The Panthers piled up a season-high 232 yards on the ground, and Eddy Pineiro kicked four field goals after he missed two critical kicks in a 37-34 overtime loss to the Falcons 11 days earlier. Marcus Mariota finished 19 of 30 for 186 yards and two touchdowns, but was sacked five times and intercepted once. Atlanta fell to 4-6, leaving Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers alone atop the NFC South at 4-5.

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX France Armistice Day

French President Emmanuel Macron stands at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe, as part of the commemorations marking the 104th anniversary of the Nov. 11, 1918 Armistice, ending World War I, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 in Paris. 

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Nov. 11

Today in history: Nov. 11

In 1987, following the failure of two Supreme Court nominations, President Ronald Reagan announced his choice of Judge Anthony M. Kennedy, who…

Today in sports history: Nov. 11

Today in sports history: Nov. 11

In 2017, Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski becomes the first men’s Division I basketball coach to win 1,000 games at one school. See more sports moments …

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS

