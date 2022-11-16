Things to know today: NASA's mightiest moon rocket lifts off; Trump makes '24 run official; Michelle Obama on tour

Members of the Group of 20 leading economies have ended their summit in Indonesia with a declaration of firm condemnation of the war in Ukraine and a warning that the conflict is making an already delicate world economy worse. The closing statement was noteworthy because world leaders managed to highlight a denunciation of the war despite the divisions among the group. G-20 includes not only Russia but also countries such as China and India that have significant trade ties with Moscow and have stopped short of outright criticism of the war. China’s support for a public statement critical of Russia surprised some. Indonesian President Joko Widodo said the portion of the declaration dealing with the war was the most contentious part.