Things to know today: Hurricane Nicole hits Florida; Arizona, Nevada races remain tight; CMA Awards

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia next week, avoiding a possible confrontation with the United States and its allies over his war in Ukraine. U.S. President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping and other world leaders are to attend the summit in Bali that starts next Tuesday. The summit would have been the first time Biden and Putin were together at a gathering since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Instead, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will lead the Russian delegation. The G-20 is the biggest of three summits being held in Southeast Asia this week and next. It's unclear if Lavrov will represent Russia at all of them.