Things to know this weekend: Potential breakthrough climate deal reached, a wedding at the White House and more

Today is Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
***
TOP STORIES
Top headlines for Saturday, Nov. 19
Negotiators say they have struck a potential breakthrough deal on the thorniest issue of United Nations climate talks, creation of a fund for compensating poor nations that are victims of extreme weather worsened by rich nations’ carbon pollution. “There is an agreement on loss and damage,” which is what negotiators call the concept, Maldives Environment Minister Aminath Shauna told The Associated Press Saturday. It still needs to be approved unanimously in a vote later today.
A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm has paralyzed parts of western and northern New York. More than 5 feet of snow is already on the ground in some places, and authorities are reporting the deaths of two people stricken while clearing snow. The heaviest snowfall as of Friday afternoon was south of the city of Buffalo, where the National Weather Service reported more than 3 feet in many places along the eastern end of Lake Erie. Bands of precipitation brought more than 50 inches to the Buffalo suburb of Orchard Park. Even more snow is expected to fall through the night into Saturday.
President Joe Biden's granddaughter, Naomi Biden, and her fiance, Peter Neal, are joining the small club of people who have gotten married at the White House. Their wedding is set for Saturday morning on the South Lawn. It will be the 19th wedding in the 200-plus-year history of the White House. It's the first wedding with a president's granddaughter as the bride. It's also the first held on the lawn. There's lunch inside the White House for the newlyweds, their families and the wedding party after the ceremony. A dessert-and-dancing reception is set for Saturday evening.
Even with their threadbare House majority, Republicans doubled down this week on using their new power to investigate the Biden administration and in particular the president’s son. But their midterms miss has emboldened a White House that has long prepared for this moment. Republicans secured much smaller margins than anticipated, with Biden aides and Democrats feeling like voters punished the GOP for reliance on conspiracy theories and Donald Trump-fueled lies over the 2020 election. Democrats outside the White House have mobilized to combat what they anticipate will be a steady stream of misinformation from the House.
Tuan Tuan, one of two giant pandas gifted to Taiwan from China as a symbol of hoped-for reunion between the sides, has died. The Taipei Zoo says Tuan Tuan passed away Saturday afternoon. Earlier reports said the panda was believed to have a malignant brain tumor, prompting China to send a pair of experts to Taiwan earlier this month to help with his treatment. Tuan Tuan and his mate, Yuan Yuan, were gifted to the zoo in 2008 during a time of warming relations between China and Taiwan, which split amid civil war in 1949. Both were born in China in 2004 and succeeded in having a pair of cubs in Taiwan. Ties between Beijing and Taipei have declined sharply since the pair’s arrival.
FIFA president Gianni Infantino has delivered a one-hour tirade on the eve of the World Cup’s opening match and then spent about 45 minutes answering questions from media about the Qatari government’s actions and a wide range of other topics. Infantino says he feels gay, feels like a woman and feels like a migrant worker. Infantino later defended the country’s immigration policy and praised the government for bringing in migrants to work. He called Europe's criticism of Qatar's policy on migrant workers "hypocrisy." He says “give them some future. Give them some hope.”
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has paid an unannounced visit to Ukraine’s snow-blanketed war-time capital for talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. They met Saturday in Kyiv and Sunak promised 125 anti-aircraft guns and other defensive weapons to counter the drones Russia bought from Iran. The Ukrainian leader described the two countries as “the strongest of allies” and said they discussed “the most important issues both for our countries and for global security.” A video he posted showed Zelenskyy greeting Sunak at the presidential palace as snowflakes fell and the two men holding talks. Sunak said “the courage of the Ukrainian people is an inspiration to the world.”
Residents of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson can't escape reminders of the terrifying eight months they spent under Russian occupation: missing people, mines everywhere, a scarcity of electricity and water, and explosions day and night as Russian and Ukrainian forces keep battling. Yet despite these hardships, Kherson residents are expressing a mix of relief, optimism, and even joy — not least because of the freedom they regained a week ago to express themselves at all. People are no longer afraid to leave home, or worried that contact with occupying Russian forces might lead to a prison or torture cell. They are gathering in city squares to recharge phones, collect water, and show gratitude to Ukrainian soldiers.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says the test of a newly developed intercontinental ballistic missile confirmed that he has another “reliable and maximum-capacity” weapon to contain any outside threats. North Korea’s state media said Saturday that Kim oversaw the launch of the Hwasong-17 missile a day after its neighbors said they had detected the flight of an ICBM with a potential to reach the continental U.S. Some experts say the Hwasong-17 missile is still under development but is the North’s longest-range ballistic weapon designed to carry multiple nuclear warheads to defeat U.S. missile defense systems. The United States responded to the North’s weapons launch by flying supersonic bombers in separate drills with South Korean and Japanese warplanes.
Jurors at the Los Angeles rape trial of “That ’70s Show” star Danny Masterson say they're deadlocked. But a judge has told them they have not deliberated long enough for her to declare a mistrial. After nearly three days of deliberations, the jurors emerged Friday afternoon and told Judge Charlaine Olmedo that they could not reach a unanimous verdict on any counts. She told them to resume deliberating on Nov. 28 after taking Thanksgiving week off. The 46-year-old Masterson is charged with the rape of three women in his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003. He has pleaded not guilty. The defense says the acts were consensual.
Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes has been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for duping investors in the failed startup that promised to revolutionize blood testing but instead made her a symbol of Silicon Valley ambition that veered into deceit. The sentence imposed Friday by U.S. District Judge Edward Davila was shorter than the 15-year penalty requested by federal prosecutors. But it was far tougher than the leniency her legal team sought for the mother of a year-old son with another child on the way.
***
MORNING LISTEN
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1966, No. 1 Notre Dame and No. 2 Michigan State play to a 10-10 tie.
***