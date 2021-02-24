Things to Know: States push their own relief packages

ICYMI: Tennessee’s top health officials say that more than 2,400 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the state's most populous county have gone to waste over the past month. According to state findings announced Tuesday , local officials sat on tens of thousands of shots that were thought to have already gone into arms. The finding comes after the Department of Health launched an investigation into a recent report that severe winter storms caused 1,000 doses to be tossed in Shelby County, which encompasses Memphis. But Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey revealed that the problems were far more widespread. She said there were numerous issues dating back to Feb. 3.

ON THE HORIZON: Republican lawmakers pushing to spend public money to pay for private or home schooling say they are responding to parental frustration over lack of in-person schooling. Opponents of such vouchers say they will sap resources as schools try to help kids harmed by online school and other disruptions. There are fresh voucher proposals in states with already abundant subsidies for private and home schools and in states where there are none. Schools have been more likely to stay all-virtual in states controlled by Democrats. Yet the proposals appear more likely to pass in states controlled by Republicans.