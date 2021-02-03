Things to Know: State vaccination talks being held privately

— San Francisco has sued its own school district to try to force a resumption of in-person instruction. The lawsuit filed Wednesday, which may be the first of its kind in the U.S., comes as school systems are coming under increasing pressure from parents and politicians to reopen classrooms that were shuttered because of the pandemic. Teachers unions in many large cities, including San Francisco and Chicago, say their members shouldn't be asked to return to classrooms until they are vaccinated.

THE NUMBERS: According to data through Feb. 2 from Johns Hopkins University, the seven-day rolling average for daily new cases in the U.S. fell over the past two weeks from nearly 200,473 on Jan. 19 to nearly 141,425 on Feb. 2. During that period, the seven-day rolling average for daily new deaths rose from about 2,997 to roughly 3,090.

QUOTABLE: “You just don’t know if they’re infected, so as difficult as that is, at least this time around, just lay low and cool it," Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday about the risks of hosting or attending Super Bowl parties during the pandemic.