These return-to-work programs could help moms re-enter the workforce

Since the pandemic began, millions of women have left the workforce. And many of them have done so because of caregiving responsibilities that have traditionally fallen to women.
Re-entering the workforce after an extended absence is often a difficult path, and the longer you're out, the harder it can be to get back in.
"One area in which [the U.S. labor market] is just not that flexible is letting people take time out of work and then come back in without there being kind of a 'Scarlet 'L' for 'Leaver' on their sweater that signals to the labor market that somehow they are damaged goods," said Betsey Stevenson, professor of public policy and economics at the University of Michigan.
For years, companies like Goldman Sachs, Cloudflare, and IBM, have offered return-to-work programs as a way to help professionals transition back into the workforce after a long break.
Returnships, as they are often called, typically run for a few months, offering training, experience and networking opportunities to workers — usually mothers — who've been out of the workforce for an extended period of time.
"There are lots of exits off the highway of our lifetime work, but very few on-ramps. And returnships are one of those on-ramps," said Stevenson.
And more recently, there's been growing interest from companies to launch this type of program, said Tami Forman, chief executive of Path Forward, an organization that works with companies to create returnship programs.
"We had more programs start this spring," she said. "We are seeing more companies initiate and launch new programs."
Seeing past the resume gap
Career gaps on a resume can be viewed negatively, but when all returnship applicants have a career gap in their work history, it forces hiring managers to look past it.
"The goal of these programs is to give companies a way to incentivize managers to hire people that they are otherwise overlooking who are perfectly well-qualified for jobs," said Forman.
Eligibility varies by company but tends to require at least two years out of the workforce and a minimum of five years of prior professional experience, according to Forman.
"There certainly is a drop-off in callback rates for anyone who has a gap in their resume, but at the two-year mark, it really falls off a cliff," said Forman, who added that being identified as a caregiver also decreases callback rates.
Grubhub, which is in the middle of its first returnship program, held training for its managers so they would know what to look for when choosing applicants for the program.
"We knew the interview process would need to look different in ... assessing the skills they would have had at the time they stepped out of the workforce," said Kelley Berlin, Grubhub's chief human resources officer. "We couldn't evaluate them on their current technology skills. We had to look at their performance level and potential as it related to when they stepped out."
As we enter the second year of a global pandemic, however, companies may start to view protracted employment gaps differently, particularly in light of school and daycare shutdowns.
"Everyone's awareness of caregiving as a conflict has been raised," she said. "The recognition that it often isn't a choice or it is a choice that is so constrained by external factors that individual families can't control."
The role of returnships
Goldman Sachs launched a returnship program in 2008, which requires applicants to have been out of the workforce for two years or more. But the company is considering lowering that minimum, which would expand the applicant pool to workers who left during the pandemic.
"We are quite focused on how to make shifts to those eligibility requirements because there would havebeen women who took just a year off at the height of COVID and those are women who should have the opportunity to on-ramp," said Megan Hogan, Goldman's chief diversity officer.
She added that tapping the talent that left the workforce during the pandemic will help the bank stay competitive.
The first week of Goldman Sachs' 12-week program focuses on training, followed by an apprenticeship in one of the bank's divisions. Participants are paired with a manager, a coach and previous returnees.
On average, the company gets about 1,000 applications annually for its US program and accepts 25 to 30. Roughly 75% of those who go through the program are extended offers to become full-time employees.
Wells Fargo launched its Glide Relaunch program in the US as the pandemic was raging last fall. It received more than 800 applications, resulting in a 34-person class. This year's program was fully remote, and required at least a two-year career break and seven years of prior experience.
While the foundations for the program began before the pandemic, the timing of the launch brought a lot of interest.
"Because the program launched in November 2020, the talent pool was incredible in terms of what we received," said Sandra Fernandes, who runs Wells Fargo's returnship program. "With our inaugural posting attracting about 836 applicants, I think that resulted only because of the job market that existed that was matching what Wells Fargo had to offer."
Participants were paid $40 an hour during the returnship and the salaries of the full-time positions that were offered after the eight-week program were $100,000 or above, according to Fernandes.
"We were so impressed with what our inaugural program brought to the table....for year two we will be growing the class by three times, working toward bringing in 100 interns to join the business," said Fernandes.
The pandemic's impact on women's progress in the labor market played a role in audio storytelling company Audible's decision to launch its returnship program, Next Chapter, earlier this year. Its first class completes the program this month.
"We felt that launching during the pandemic would be best because we would be able to support as many caregivers and their families due to the joblessness caused by the pandemic," said Anne Erni, Audible's chief people officer. "Knowing that it was very hard for professionals on caregiving career breaks to re-enter the workforce, we knew it would be exponentially harder during the pandemic."
She added that the program, which runs 16 weeks, will help provide a level playing field.
"No matter how much progress we've made in terms of sharing home responsibilities with our partners ... the burden of care still often falls on women. So women had to make that hard choice to off-ramp partially or fully," said Erni. "We need to pick up the progress."
History of women in the workplace
1765: Women workers establish the Daughters of Liberty
1769: Colonies ban women workers from keeping their earnings
1776: Abigail Adams promotes gender equality
1809: US woman earns patent for the first time
1824: Women stage first factory strike in US
1825: Workers form first all-women union
1831: United Tailoresses go on strike
1844: Workers form Lowell Female Labor Reform Association
1847: Maria Mitchell opens doors for women in STEM
1869: Women enter the legal field
1867: Cigarmakers union welcomes women members
1869: Workers form first national union for women
1872: Congress guarantees equal pay for female federal employees
1872: Patent Office hires first woman patent examiner
1873: Ruling allows state to exclude women from practicing law
1881: Washerwomen strike in Atlanta
1892: American Federation of Labor appoints first woman organizer
1889: Anna Bissell becomes first woman CEO
1898: Charlotte Perkins Gillman pushes for women’s financial independence
1899: Social reformers found the National Consumers League
1900: Women get some control over income
1903: Workers form the National Women’s Trade Union League
1905: Women entrepreneur earns more than $1M
1909: 20,000 women workers go on strike
1911: Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire kills 123 women workers
1912: Massachusetts sets first minimum wage for women
1917: First woman serves in Congress
1918: Women take on factory jobs during World War I
1918: New York court broadens acceptable contraceptive use
1918: Women in Industry Service publishes employment standards
1919: International Congress of Working Women gets founded
1920: Women get right to vote
1920: Department of Labor adds Women’s Bureau
1923: Activists introduce Equal Rights Amendment
1933: 2 million women lose jobs in the Great Depression
1933: National Recovery Administration codifies pay discrepancies
1933: Frances Perkins becomes first female Secretary of Labor
1935: National Council of Negro Women established
1936: Only 15% of people believe wives should work
1938: Fair Labor Standards Act sets minimum wage
1943: Rosie the Riveter inspires women workers
1945: Congress introduces Women’s Equal Pay Act
1945: Women labor force grows 50%
1948: Court allows bans on women in certain industries
1961: President Kennedy founds Commission on the Status of Women
1962: Women’s labor force participation swells
1963: Equal Pay Act gets passed
1964: Civil Rights Act strengthens gender equality
1965: Supreme Court rules that married couples can use contraception
1966: Feminists form the National Organization for Women
1967: Executive order implements affirmative action plans
1968: Government bans sex-segregated help-wanted ads
1969: Court rules against gender-based job classification systems
1970: Court reinforces equal pay for women and men
1970: Women workers participate in nationwide demonstrations
1971: Working mothers get more protections
1972: Ruling establishes right to contraption for single women
1972: Title IX establishes gender equality in education
1972: America gets first female CEO of Fortune 500 company
1972: Congress expands equal pay policies
1974: Supreme Court deems mandatory maternity leave unconstitutional
1974: Congress extends fair labor standards to domestic workers
1977: Louise Kapp Howe coins the term pink-collar worker
1978: Congress passes the Pregnancy Discrimination Act
1981: Sandra Day O’Connor becomes first woman on Supreme Court
1982: States fail to ratify Equal Rights Amendment
1982: Women earn more college degrees than men
1983: First woman astronaut goes to space
1984: Law firms no longer allowed to discriminate against women
1984: New law helps women workers collect retirement benefits
1986: Sexual harassment at work made illegal
1986: Lawsuit ends forced resignation of married flight attendants
1987: Supreme Court affirms gender-based affirmative action
1988: Congress enacts Women’s Business Ownership Act
1989: Woman becomes leader of Small Business Administration
1993: Congress passes Family and Medical Leave Act
1994: Congress passes Gender Equity in Education Act
1995: Women become breadwinners
1996: Equal Pay Day gets added to the calendar
1998: Employers now liable for sexual harassment from supervisors
2000: Women’s workforce participation hits peak
2001: Casino workers campaign against high heels
2009: President Obama creates Council on Women and Girls
2009: Congress passes Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act
2010: Women’s Bureau hosts National Dialogue on Workplace Flexibility
2010: Break time for breastfeeding becomes mandatory
2010: Affordable Care Act increases access to birth control
2011: Woman takes over top 20 bank
2013: Combat roles open to women
2013: General Motors gets woman CEO
2014: President Obama opens door for salary discussions
2015: Pay gap closes for New York City millennials
2016: Hillary Rodham Clinton scores Democratic nomination
2017: 42% of women face gender discrimination at work
2017: #MeToo movement hits Twitter
2018: Women in Hollywood launch Time's Up
2019: Report predicts automation will displace women workers
2020: Government removes deadline on Equal Rights Amendment
2059: Women achieve equal pay to men?
1932: Women lose government jobs
