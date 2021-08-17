These are the jobs that stores are having the hardest time filling

"Inventory that will be sold online and in brick and mortar for the holidays is now being offloaded from containers at the ports, trucked to warehouses and [prepared for] shipment," Hertz said.

Increasing the need for extra workers, companies are trying to bring in more products than they need — known as "just in case" inventory planning — to ensure that there are no hiccups during the holidays, he said.

Retailers have been offering cash bonuses as incentives to fill a number of positions in stores and warehouses in recent months. The latest round is targeting warehouse and other logistics positions.

Walmart has started offering warehouse workers bi-weekly pay raises of several dollars an hour through January. Some workers have also been offered up to $1,000 retention bonuses over four weeks for not missing any shifts in July and August. The moves were first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

"It is very competitive out there right now. This very much helps with retention and helps with hiring," said Scott Pope, a Walmart spokesperson.