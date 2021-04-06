 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
These 9 George Floyd updates will catch you up on trial of ex-officer accused of his killing
0 comments
alert

These 9 George Floyd updates will catch you up on trial of ex-officer accused of his killing

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CNN's Josh Campbell reports.

Derek Chauvin, 45, who was eventually fired from the police force, is on trial this week for killing a handcuffed George Floyd last May by pinning his knee on the 46-year-old Black man’s neck for 9 minutes, 29 seconds, as he lay face-down.

Prior to arrest, Floyd had been accused of passing a counterfeit $20 bill at a neighborhood market.

The first week of the trial included emotional testimonies from several people who witnessed Floyd’s death. A second week of testimony began Monday with the prosecution so far building its case on video-backed testimony from veteran police officers who said the now-fired Minneapolis officer violated department policy.

Many people find it hard to watch the televised trial with graphic video and images. These nine articles prepared by the Associated Press are meant to help you catch up on the trial and understand some of the key issues.

Key players in the trial

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden visits vaccination site in Virginia

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News