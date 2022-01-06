 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
There were 2 winning tickets sold in Wednesday's $632.6 million Powerball drawing

Lottery Jackpot

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, in Des Moines, Iowa. 

Two lucky lotto players will find themselves in a new tax bracket in 2022 after hitting the $632.6 million jackpot in Wednesday night's drawing.

The winning tickets, sold in California and Wisconsin, matched all six numbers: 6 - 14 - 25 - 33 - 46 with a Powerball number of 17.

The winners will split the jackpot, which is the seventh largest in Powerball's history. Each ticket is worth an annuitized $316.3 million or $225.1 million cash -- both pre-tax -- Powerball said.

These jackpots are huge! For this list, we’ll be looking at the largest total prize pools in lotteries around the world.

It's the first time someone has hit the jackpot since October 4, which was 40 drawings ago.

If you didn't hit the big prize, don't toss your ticket just yet.

More than 3 million tickets won prizes in Wednesday's drawing, ranging from $4 to $2 million, Powerball said.

Two Match 5 + Power Play tickets worth $2 million each were sold in Florida and Georgia. And 12 Match 5 tickets worth $1 million each were sold in Arizona, California, Florida, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, and Texas.

