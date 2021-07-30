'The war has changed': CDC document warns Delta variant appears to spread as easily as chickenpox

"Vaccines prevent more than 90% of severe disease, but may be less effective at preventing infection or transmission," it reads. "Therefore, more breakthrough and more community spread despite vaccination."

It says vaccines reduce the risk of severe disease or death 10-fold and reduce the risk of infection three-fold.

The presentation also cites three reports that indicate the Delta variant -- originally known as B.1.617.2 -- might cause more severe disease.

The CDC, the document advises, should "acknowledge the war has changed." It recommends vaccine mandates and universal mask requirements.

The virus is once again surging across the US -- especially in areas where fewer people are vaccinated.

The US averaged more than 66,900 new daily cases over the last week -- an average that's generally risen since the country hit a 2021 low of 11,299 daily cases on June 22, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

"The number of cases we have now is higher than any number we had on any given day last summer," Walensky told CNN.

As of Wednesday, cases have risen in all but one state in the past seven days compared with the week before, according to Johns Hopkins.