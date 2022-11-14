The University of Virginia shooting, Jay Leno recovers from burns, John Aniston dies, and more trending news

Here's a look at some top stories from today, Nov. 14.

UVA

Police on Monday captured a University of Virginia student suspected of fatally shooting three members of the school's football team as they returned to campus from a field trip.

The violence that also wounded two students erupted near a parking garage and sent the campus into a lockdown that lasted overnight while police searched for the gunman.

Officials got word during a midmorning news briefing that the suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, had been arrested.

Jay Leno

Jay Leno is recovering from burn injuries following a gasoline fire, the former "The Tonight Show" host told Variety.

"I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet," Leno said in a statement to the publication.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Leno for comment.

Leno, an avid car collector, was working on one of his vehicles in his garage when it reportedly burst into flames. He is being treated for injuries at the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles, according to a report by TMZ.

Jennifer/John Aniston

John Aniston, the Emmy-winning star of the daytime soap opera "Days of Our Lives" and father of Jennifer Aniston, has died at age 89.

The actor's daughter posted a tribute to him Monday morning on Instagram, announcing that he had died Friday, Veteran's Day. John Aniston served in the U.S. Navy.

"Sweet papa… John Anthony Aniston," Jennifer Aniston wrote. "You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace — and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now."

