'The town is completely gone': Photos, video show California fire devastation

GREENVILLE, Calif. — A 3-week-old wildfire engulfed a tiny Northern California mountain town, wiping out historic buildings and leaving much of the downtown in ashes, while a new wind-whipped blaze also destroyed homes as crews braced for another explosive run of flames Thursday in the midst of dangerous weather.

The Dixie Fire, swollen by bone-dry vegetation and 40 mph gusts, raged through the northern Sierra Nevada community of Greenville on Wednesday evening. By Thursday, it had become the sixth-largest fire in state history. Authorities shut down Lassen Volcanic National Park because of the fire.

A gas station, hotel and bar were among many fixtures gutted in Greenville, which dates to California's Gold Rush era and has some structures more than a century old.

Plumas County Supervisor Kevin Goss wrote Thursday on Facebook that the fire "burnt down our entire downtown. Our historical buildings, families homes, small businesses, and our children's schools are completely lost."

Eva Gorman, who runs a shop called Josefina Fine Knits, said in an interview: “The town is completely gone. The town has been devastated and leveled. There’s nothing left, almost nothing left of the town.” Her own business was destroyed, and many of the historical buildings appear to have been gutted.