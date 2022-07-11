The top things everyone should know about weather | Across the Sky podcast

It's a special crossover episode this week! The Lee Weather Team hopped on the Utterly Moderate Podcast with host Lawrence Eppard to discuss all things weather. They especially focused on what people often get wrong, including tornadoes, humidity, heat lightning, interpreting a weather report, and more. Get the facts in this episode!

About the Across the Sky podcast

The weekly weather podcast is hosted on a rotation by the Lee Weather team:

Matt Holiner of Lee Enterprises' Midwest group in Chicago, Kirsten Lang of the Tulsa World in Oklahoma, Joe Martucci of the Press of Atlantic City, N.J., and Sean Sublette of the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia.