The Tokyo Games begin; Olympic opening ceremony underway. Plus, more morning headlines.

Today is Friday, July 23, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here's what you should know today: The opening ceremony is underway in Tokyo as the 2020 Olympic Games begin; at least 100 US athletes at Games unvaccinated; firefighters make progress against wildfires in US West.

Keep scrolling for today's top stories, this date in history and celebrity birthdays.

TOP STORIES

Amid fireworks, Tokyo's opening ceremony begins

With a blaze of indigo and white fireworks lighting the night sky, the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony has started.

It began with a single female athlete at the center of the stadium, kneeling. As she stood, the shadow behind her took the shape of a seedling, growing as she walked. A number of athletes were featured in a video that started with the moment Tokyo won the Olympic bid in 2013, then eventually to images of a world silenced by the pandemic.

Then came the fireworks, a 20-second blast of light — as if to say these Olympics have finally emerged from dark times. Here's the latest: