The state of the economy, political news and key court cases | Hot off the Wire podcast

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

We’re going to look at three topics this week: The state of the economy, political news and several key court cases.

In this first segment, we open with Cyber Monday and concerns of a potential rail strike. Those concerns ended late in the week when Congress intervened after negotiations between the two sides stalled. We also look at inflation and a jobs report.

In this second segment, we look at several key political stories including gun control, protection for same-sex marriage, former President Donald Trump’s controversial dinner guests and election news.

Finally, in this third segment, we review court cases of national interest including the trial of the Oath Keepers’ founder, a plea by the shooter in the Buffalo supermarket massacre and the Supreme Court’s plan to take up the Biden administration’s plans to forgive some student loans.

— Compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz from Associated Press reports

Watch Now: Animals at the London Zoo enjoy holiday treats, and more of today's top videos

Holiday cheer means tasty snacks for the many animals at the London Zoo, a new Alzheimer's drug is showing promise, and more of today's top videos.

It’s Christmas time again at the ZSL London Zoo as animals get tasty treats
World

It’s Christmas time again at the ZSL London Zoo as animals get tasty treats

Holiday cheer for us means tasty snacks for the many animals at the London zoo. Yair Ben-Dor has more.

New Alzheimer's drug shows promise in slowing disease
World

New Alzheimer's drug shows promise in slowing disease

For the first time, a new drug is showing promise in slowing the progression of Alzheimer’s in its early stages, potentially buying more time …

Crowd chants ‘USA, USA’ as Prince William and Kate attend Boston Celtics game
National

Crowd chants ‘USA, USA’ as Prince William and Kate attend Boston Celtics game

Prince William and Kate Middleton sat court-side at a Boston Celtics basketball game where spectators could be heard chanting “USA, USA” as th…

China loosens COVID curbs after week of historic protests
World

China loosens COVID curbs after week of historic protests

China is softening its tone on the severity of COVID-19 and easing some coronavirus restrictions even as its daily case toll hovers near recor…

The world's most expensive cities to live in 2022
World

The world's most expensive cities to live in 2022

It seems like every month, when household bills come in the door, we grumble about how the cost of living has gone up again.

Who is the new US Democratic House Leader Hakeem Jeffries?
National

Who is the new US Democratic House Leader Hakeem Jeffries?

Jeffries has become the 1st Black politician to lead a party in the US Congress, succeeding Representative Nancy Pelosi.

Driving simulator could help reduce car accidents for teens with ADHD
Autos

Driving simulator could help reduce car accidents for teens with ADHD

Did you know teen drivers with ADHD are twice as likely to be involved in a car accident? Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

Bakhmut in Ukraine becomes center of brutal, drawn-out battle
World

Bakhmut in Ukraine becomes center of brutal, drawn-out battle

The Ukrainian city of Bakhmut has been the focus of unrelenting Russian attacks for almost six months, creating apocalyptic scenes of dead sol…

Soccer fans look to 2026 World Cup after U.S. elimination

