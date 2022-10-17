The spookiest cities in the US — and why they still scare us

Several locales across the US claim to be king when it comes to Halloween. But three in particular — Savannah, Georgia; New Orleans and Salem, Massachusetts — have the haunting histories to truly earn the title.
The trio of historic cities, each of them at least a couple of centuries old, are charming and welcoming in the light, with their cobblestone streets, well-preserved, centuries-old structures and other nods to days of old.
But when night falls and the wind howls through empty streets, these cities cast a darker spell. For many visitors and year-round residents of these three cities, their macabre history is part of the draw.
People are also reading…
"Becoming acquainted with a place's supernatural beings, and becoming a transmitter of a place's supernatural lore ... is a way of further weaving ourselves into the stories of a place, and proclaiming our own belonging within it," said Lowell Brower, a lecturer in the University of Wisconsin-Madison's Folklore program, where he teaches, among other courses, "The Supernatural in the Modern World."
Each is eerie in its unique way, though both Savannah and New Orleans claim to be the most haunted city in America. We'll leave that decision up to those who know these cities best — ghosts, maybe.
"There is huge value is sharing (and studying) that which haunts us," Brower said. "It might just be the best way to understand what people fear, what they wish for, what they choose to remember or can't forget, what they are capable of, and what they might yet transform themselves into."
***
Savannah, Georgia
Southern gothic personified.
Established: 1733
Spooky claim to fame: The 1994 book "Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil" put Savannah's spooky bonafides on the national map, but locals have long spotted ghosts and encountered paranormal entities in their historic city. Just about any building over 100 years old can claim that a patron once felt a ghostly presence there.
Some haunted spots:
The Mercer-Williams House is known to "Midnight" readers and film viewers as the home in which Danny Hansford and Jim Williams died. But even before their deaths, visitors have reported seeing a young boy in its windows -- perhaps, they think, the boy who died there in 1969. The home is now a museum, where visitors can test the ghostly presences themselves.
There are several purportedly haunted hotels and B&Bs scattered about the historic downtown, including the Marshall House, a former Civil War hospital, and the Hamilton-Turner Inn, rumored to be the inspiration for Disneyland's Haunted Mansion. If you don't mind the cries of ghostly children running through the halls or encounters with an apparition of a man smoking a cigar, you can book a (pricey) stay.
At the old Colonial Park Cemetery, established in the 1750s, an estimated 12,000 people are buried, though there are only 700 gravestones left -- per the Savannah Morning News, many graves were paved over to build what is now Abercorn Street. The cemetery filled up in the 19th century after yellow fever tore through the city, and today, guests have claimed they've seen "shadowy figures" flit around the grounds. (And Abercorn Street is, naturally, home to what several ghost tours tout as one of the most haunted mansions in the city.)
But much of Savannah's haunted reputation is built on racism and a legacy of slavery: It's said that two of the city's many squares, Calhoun and Whitfield, were built on top of unmarked graves for enslaved people. Activists have been calling to rename the squares in honor of the people buried there.
There's value in facing the upsetting, violent histories of some "haunted" landmarks, said Brower: "Hauntings allow us to speak unspeakable histories back into presence - they invite and sometimes force us to see not only the place and people that are here today, but the place as it once was and the people who stood here before us."
***
Salem, Massachusetts
Where witches were hunted -- and now, are honored.
First settled in: 1626
Spooky claim to fame: All those "witches." In 1690s Salem, more than 200 people, many of them women, were accused of "witchcraft" and allegiance to the devil. Accusers had little evidence for these charges, but they did have the testimony of several vocal townspeople, mostly driven by hysteria, and religious paranoia that had infected the town. Of those convicted of witchcraft, 19 were hanged and 4 others died in prison.
It's a bizarre episode of American history, one that the city of Salem today honors today by memorializing the innocents killed during the trials and educating visitors -- with a healthy dose of entertainment and occult intrigue.
Some spooky spots:
The Witch House is the home of Judge Jonathan Corwin, who presided over some examinations of accused "witches" and, per the Salem Witch Museum, "showed no remorse" for his involvement in the trials. It's the only remaining structure in Salem with direct ties to the witch trials -- and it's open for visitors who want a taste of what colonial Salem was like.
Nathaniel Hawthorne's book, "The House of the Seven Gables," was inspired by a real house in Salem -- one you can visit, too. Hawthorne's novel highlights suspicious goings-on at the home involving witchcraft, though if you want a more comprehensive account of Salem "witches," the Salem Witch Museum and Peabody Essex Museum offer tours and year-round exhibits.
There are several reenactments of the trials around town, too, including one that casts its audience as the jury deciding the fate of one Bridget Bishop, the first person executed in the Salem witch trials.
There are two memorials for victims of the trials: The Salem Witch Trials Memorial, which commemorates the victims with granite benches noting their names and means of execution, and the Proctor's Ledge Memorial, believed to be the site where the 19 convicted "witches" were hanged.
***
New Orleans, Louisiana
Where ghosts walk among the living in (relative) harmony.
Established: 1718
Spooky claim to fame: The Big Easy leans hard into its haunted history. The city has its own brand of voodoo, brought to Louisiana in the 18th century by enslaved West Africans, whose practitioners were once viewed as royalty, like the legendary Marie Laveau and Dr. "Bayou" John. Though it has a malevolent reputation, the "New Orleans voodoo" religion is primarily an attempt to connect believers with the spiritual plane, and it also folds in Roman Catholic practices.
New Orleans is also home to self-proclaimed vampires and witches and, according to many residents and guests, plenty of spirits. Basically, if you don't identify strictly as a living, breathing human being, you'll find your community in NOLA. No wonder it's been the setting for projects like "True Blood," "American Horror Story" and "Interview with the Vampire."
Some spooky spots:
Not even ghostly legends can keep the company of New Orleans' Le Petit Théâtre Du Vieux Carré from regularly mounting productions. Per the city, there's a ghost named Caroline, an actress who performed at the theater in the 1930s and allegedly fell to her death while wearing a wedding gown, who regularly haunts its grounds.
The St. Louis Cemetery is home to elaborate crypts and above-ground graves that house several New Orleans legends, including Laveau. Some of the spirits apparently never settled, though, because some of the ghosts are now known by name, like the seafarer Henry Vignes -- you'll know it's him by his tall stature and piercing blue eyes.
For more notable ghosts, visit the Old French Opera House, where a madam named Marguerite who died there years ago is said to dwell, or the Old Absinthe House, a bar that's been open for more than 200 years where famous spirits like to grab a drink. Even the world-famous Cafe du Monde is apparently staffed by the occasional apparition.
***
MORE SPOOKY SPOTS
Top 10 historic houses that are reportedly haunted
Winchester Mystery House, San Jose, California
Once the residence of Sarah Winchester, the widow of gun magnate William Wirt Winchester, this Queen Anne-style Victorian mansion was always plagued with spirits. As soon as construction commenced in 1884, the property and mansion were claimed to be haunted by the ghosts of her deceased family (including her husband and daughter) and those killed with Winchester rifles.
Legend has it, a spirit medium advised Winchester, a Connecticut native, to move west and continuously build a house to appease the angry spirits — directions she followed. The result: 120 rooms, 40 bedrooms, two ballrooms, 47 fireplaces, more than 10,000 panes of glass, two basements, and three elevators.
It is currently open for tours, with tickets starting at $26 per person.
The Amityville House, Amityville, New York
The story for the film “The Amityville Horror” was based on this house. In 1974, Ronald DeFeo Jr. killed his family in their home. A year later, the Lutz family moved in and claimed to have been terrorized by paranormal phenomena. Some incidents include a crucifix revolving on the wall until it turned upside-down, all sorts of door slams and mysterious music from unknown sources. The Lutz family lasted 28 days before moving out.
Today the house is a private residence and is not open to the public.
Foley House Inn, Savannah, Georgia
Legend has it, one night a boarder attempted to strangle Ms. Foley. Unable to scream, she beat the attacker with a candlestick and inadvertently killed him. Years later, Foley confessed on her deathbed, but most people dismissed the claim.
During a renovation in 1989, human remains were discovered in the walls. Ever since, guests have reported seeing a man wearing a top hat in the garden at night, hearing strange noises and feeling sudden rushes of air.
You can stay at the bed and breakfast in the heart of Savannah.
Lizzie Borden House, Fall River, Massachusetts
“Lizzie Borden took an axe / And gave her mother forty whacks / And when she saw what she had done / She gave her father forty-one.” You know the story, but did you know you can stay in Lizzie’s former house, and sleep in the room where her parents were murdered?
The B&B can be rented by the room, by the floor, or even the entire house. There have been reports of apparitions, cold spots, cries and the sound of Lizzie laughing.
Historic Farnsworth House Inn, Gettysburg, Pennsylvania
Established in 1810, this bed and breakfast is steeped in Civil War history. When it housed Confederate soldiers during a three-day battle, one accidentally shot Mary Virginia “Jennie” Wade, a 20-year-old civilian, whose spirit is now said to haunt the place.
Take advantage of ghost stories in the cellar, walks in the cemetery and even a ghost hunt with professional equipment. The inn also offers an outdoor beer garden for guests.
Hull House, Chicago, Illinois
Hull House was made famous by Jane Addams, who opened it as a settlement house for European immigrants arriving in the U.S. With many ghosts said to haunt the house, Addams herself spoke of one of the front bedrooms being haunted, saying she and a friend once saw a “woman in white” ghost there, which was later seen by a group of girls using the room as a dressing room for the adjacent theater.
The Jane Addams Hull-House Museum is open for tours.
Story Inn, Nashville, Indiana
The story of the “Blue Lady” precedes even the Story Inn’s current owner. Accounts of seeing the ghost in the former Garden Room (now the Blue Room) have been written in guest books for years, noting that if the room’s blue light is turned on, a woman will appear with hypnotic blue eyes. If you smell cherry tobacco, she’s already come and gone.
The Story Inn is now a bed and breakfast, so don’t just take our word for it — go see for yourself.
Villisca Axe Murder House, Villisca, Iowa
On the evening of June 9, 1912, six members of the Moore family and two houseguests were killed with an axe in the Moore residence. No one was ever convicted. Since there was no closure, the ghosts of the eight victims still reportedly haunt the grounds.
The website for the house states, “for history buffs, the faint-of-heart, schools, or clubs, the Villisca Axe Murder House is open for daytime tours.”
However, to truly experience it, guests are invited to bring their sleeping bags and spend the night inside.
Stranahan House, Fort Lauderdale, Florida
After the former owner of Stranahan House, Frank Stranahan, drowned outside of his home during the Great Depression, people have claimed to see his ghost on the property. Years later, the sister of Frank’s widow also died in the house due to bleeding from a premature birth. In all, six entities are said to be there.
Now open for public tours, the home gives a unique insight into the culture of the early 1900s, as well as a chance to spot one of the ghosts, which are often seen moving about and rearranging furniture.
Jared Coffin House, Nantucket, Massachusetts
Built in 1845 by Jared Coffin (one of the most successful ship owners during the island’s whaling days) as a home for his family, this building — now an inn — is said to be haunted by Coffin himself. He is rumored to appear in room 223, and guests of room 609 have also claimed to see a ghost of a little girl.
Other ghosts are also believed to roam the halls, including an old man who sometimes sits near fireplaces.
But hey, at least the hotel has a great restaurant. You may leave scared, but not hungry.