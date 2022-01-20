The Russia-Ukraine standoff: Here's what you should know

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Thursday that there would be a “swift, severe” response from the United States and its allies if Russia sends any military forces into Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Russia on Thursday announced sweeping naval drills in several parts of the world this month, and claimed the West is plotting “provocations” in neighboring Ukraine where the Kremlin has been accused of planning aggressive military action.

Also today, President Joe Biden sought to clarify his stance on a potential Russian incursion in Ukraine, cleaning up remarks from the prior day's news conference during which he suggested a "minor incursion" by Russia would elicit a lesser response than a full-scale invasion of the country.

Here's what you should know as tensions escalate:

AN EXPLAINER

***

MORE COVERAGE OF THE RUSSIA-UKRAINE STANDOFF

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0