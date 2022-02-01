The reporters covering Nebraska's vaccination rate disparities

When Nebraska officials refused to release information related to the number of residents getting COVID-19 vaccinations, Omaha World-Herald reporters Julie Anderson and Henry Cordes dug deep into federal data.
What they found last year was the widest gap in the country between urban and rural vaccination rates.
In this episode of Behind the Headlines, Teri Barr talks with Cordes and Anderson to get answers to some of the big questions surrounding their work and check in on how things have been going in the months since their earliest articles about vaccination went up.
