The plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer: What to know and what's going on now

CHICAGO (AP) — Prosecutors on Thursday played covertly recorded audio for jurors in which a man charged in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer specifically mentions abducting the Democrat.

In the mid-July 2020 recording in Wisconsin, Barry Croft Jr. describes the possibility of using explosives to “rain down” fire on law enforcement “with a team standing by" to grab Whitmer.

Four members of anti-government groups are facing trial this week on federal charges accusing them in a chilling plot to abduct Michigan's Democratic governor, Gretchen Whitmer, in 2020.

Jury selection began Tuesday in a trial that could last more than a month in federal court in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Six men were initially charged but two pleaded guilty before trial.

The remaining defendants include Adam Fox, described by prosecutors as the plot’s ringleader. He and co-defendant Barry Croft Jr. were affiliated with the “Three Percenter” far-right anti-government movement. Prosecutors say the other two defendants, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta, were members of the Wolverine Watchmen, a self-styled militia with similar views.

