The parents of a novice investor who killed himself are suing Robinhood

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, help is less than a moment away. Call 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text 741741 or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org for free, confidential support 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The family of a novice stock trader who killed himself after mistakenly believing he lost more than $700,000 are suing Robinhood Financial, claiming the popular stock-trading platform's business practices "directly" led to their son's death.
The complaint, filed Monday in state court in Santa Clara County, California, seeks unspecified damages on behalf of the parents and sister of Alex Kearns for wrongful death, negligent infliction of emotional distress and unfair business practices.
Kearns, a student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, was 20 when he took his life last June after he misunderstood a potential loss from a stock-options trade.
In the lawsuit, Kearns' parents and sister assert that Robinhood employed "aggressive tactics and strategy to lure inexperienced and unsophisticated investors, including Alex, to take big risks with the lure of tantalizing profits."
Robinhood also provided little or no investment guidance to its users, and its customer service was limited to automated e-mails, according to the complaint.
Kearns received emails from Robinhood shortly after 11 p.m. on June 11, informing him that his account was restricted and that he was required to buy $700,000 in shares as a result of an options trade, according to the lawsuit. That left Kearns' account with a negative balance of $730,000 on a trade that he had understood would be limited to a maximum loss of less than $10,000, the lawsuit says.
Kearns, desperate for answers, sent several emails to Robinhood's customer support, but only received auto-generated replies, according to the lawsuit. Then, after 3:30 a.m., Kearns got an email from Robinhood saying he needed to deposit more than $178,000 within seven days to begin to address the negative balance, according to the lawsuit.
"Tragically, Robinhood's communications were completely misleading, because, in reality, Alex did not owe any money; he held options in his account that more than covered his obligation, and the massive negative balance would have been erased by the exercise and settlement of the" options Kearns held, according to the lawsuit.
After not being able to speak with anyone from Robinhood, Kearns became more desperate and fearful of the mammoth financial obligation, according to the complaint.
"This resulted in a highly distressed mental condition in Alex, an uncontrollable impulse to commit suicide as the only option he could see," according to the lawsuit.
Robinhood, which is based in Menlo Park, California, issued a statement in response to the lawsuit Monday saying it was devastated by Kearns' death and has since made improvements to its options offerings. The measures include adding more educational materials on options trading and new financial criteria and experience requirements for new customers seeking to trade some options.
"In early December, we also added live voice support for customers with an open options position or recent expiration, and plan to expand to other use cases," the company said.
Robinhood has drawn criticism and regulatory scrutiny in its drive to bring more regular people into investing, not just wealthy investors already well versed in the markets.
In December, regulators in Massachusetts filed an administrative complaint against the company, alleging that Robinhood violated securities laws by aggressively marketing itself to Massachusetts investors without regard for the best interest of its customers. At the time, Robinhood said it disagreed with the complaint and intended to mount a vigorous defense.
Critics say Robinhood makes trading stocks and exchange-traded funds so cheap, easy and maybe even fun, it could be enabling unsophisticated investors to buy and sell too-risky investments too often.
The company tells customers on its website that they can "level up with options trading," for example. With options, investors buy a contract that gives them the possibility of buying or selling a stock or ETF in the future at a set price. Trading options allows for potentially big profits at a low initial cost, but it can also be riskier than buying a plain vanilla share of stock if the bet goes the wrong way. And if traders borrow money to juice their options trades, it raises the risk even more.
Robinhood nevertheless has forced huge, ground-shaking changes for the brokerage industry. Its decision to charge zero commissions for customers trading stocks and ETFs pushed the industry's biggest players to eventually follow suit — and to band together. Charles Schwab bought TD Ameritrade and Morgan Stanley acquired E-Trade Financial to try to be more competitive.
Investors on Robinhood and other trading platforms have also influenced prices on Wall Street. Analysts credit these investors with helping drive shares sharply higher last month in GameStop and AMC Entertainment, and in Tesla and other Big Tech companies last summer while the economy struggled.
Investing 101
Investing for the first time can be downright intimidating.
It can bring up a whole host of nerve racking questions: Is it too risky? Is now the right time to invest?
But allowing fear to stop you from investing can be a big mistake.
In fact, the sooner you begin investing, the better off your financial future will be. Why? By investing early, you give your money time to grow.
After all, it's not about timing the market to get rich quick, but rather your time in the market and allowing your investments to compound. And while there's always going to be some risk involved, investing wisely helps reduce those risks significantly.
Here's how you can get started investing.
Figure out your game plan
Before making your first investment: "it's important to assess what your goals are," said Trina Patel, a financial advice manager at financial service Albert.
Ask yourself what you're looking to achieve by investing, how much risk you're willing to take on and when you'll need the money.
Remember that different goals will warrant different strategies and time horizons. For example, if your goal is to save enough for a down payment on a home, that will likely require much less time than if you were saving for retirement.
Learning basic investing terms can also help you make the best decisions for your goals.
No such thing as a small investment
Many people assume that a lot of money is required to begin investing. But that isn't the case.
In fact, you can begin investing with as little as $5 or as much as $50,000.
Just be sure to take into consideration your investment goals and when you're looking to reach them.
It's also important to note that budgeting still matters. So make sure you still have enough money set aside for the essentials.
"To start investing well, you need to take care of the prerequisites," said Corbin Blackwell, a certified financial planner at Betterment, a financial advisory company that offers cash management and retirement advice.
Stick to a budget that allows you to take care of your expenses and pay down any high-interest debt. You should also set aside cash for an emergency fund. Emergency funds can help in the event of a financial emergency or serve as a cushion in case your investments take a dip.
How to get started
Saving for retirement is a common investment goal, and certain accounts — like 401(k)s and IRAs — are set up specifically for that purpose. Often the holder will pay some sort of penalty if they withdraw funds too early or for a reason other than retirement.
Luckily, if you're offered a 401(k) at work, it's pretty easy to get started. The accounts are typically funded through payroll deductions and may include a contribution match by your employer.
But suppose you don't have a 401(k). You can open an individual retirement account, such as a Roth or traditional IRA. Just be sure to compare the two,as they vary in tax benefits, contribution limits and income requirements. Many banks offer IRA or Roth IRA accounts. SoFi, Ally Invest and Schwab are some examples of places you can open a retirement account.
If you're saving for something other than retirement or need access to your money more quickly, you can opt for a taxable brokerage account, with a company like Fidelity, TD Ameritrade or Vanguard, instead.That means you'll have to pay taxes on any investment income within the account. This can include selling a stock or when your cash balance earns interest. It's important to note that these gains or income are taxable in the tax year they were earned — not when they are withdrawn.
Unlike retirement accounts which have restrictions on when you can withdraw funds, taxable brokerage accounts allow you to deduct money at any time. Since these accounts offer no tax advantages, there are no restrictions on when and how you can withdraw your money or how much you can contribute.
Where else can you open accounts?
Online brokers and robo-advisors are some other places where you can open accounts.
Online brokers, such as Webull and ETrade, enable you to manage your own investments and typically have no required minimum balance. But they do charge fees for things such as stock and options trading. So be sure to compare what each brokerage charges before choosing one.
Robo-advisors, on the other hand, are automated financial advisors that manage and choose your investments for you. These include digital platforms like Betterment and Wealthfront, which offer low minimums and a small management fee.
Patel says that using automated advisers can benefit newer investors looking to create a portfolio that aligns with their goals, risk tolerance and time horizon. She also suggests trying auto-investing, which involves scheduling reoccurring contributions toward your investment portfolio.
"You can easily see how that builds up, instead of starting with all your life savings at one time," she said.
Understanding your options
Once you've opened an account, you'll want to explore your investment options and the risk they carry. Here are some of the most common investments you'll need to consider:
- Stocks are a share of ownership in a company and can be purchased individually for a share price or through mutual funds.
- Bonds are loans taken out by a company or governments and typically pay a certain interest rate.
- Mutual funds are a bundle of investments that include assets such as stocks and bonds. Some of these funds are professionally managed and help to remove the burden of picking individual stocks or bonds. Mutual funds are traded once a day after the market close.
- Exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, similar to mutual funds, also include a bundle of assets, but trade on the stock exchange throughout the day and are bought for a share price.
It's important to remember to diversify your portfolio with a mix of asset classes to help balance out risk.
Mutual funds and ETFs, for example, are options that can provide first-time investors a chance to diversify. While investing in safer bets, like bonds, are a good way to set off riskier investments in things like real estate investment trusts (REITs).
The bottom line
No matter what route you take, investing is another way to grow your wealth, or as the saying goes "make your money work for you."
Investing can help you reach your financial goals such as buying a house, saving for retirement or even starting your own business. The younger you are when you start investing, the better your chances are of accruing higher returns. It also gives your money time to compound, which means the returns you earned from your investments can start to generate their own earnings.
"Think about investing as an overall strategy and way to preserve and grow your money," said Patel.
