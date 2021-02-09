The parents of a novice investor who killed himself are suing Robinhood

Robinhood, which is based in Menlo Park, California, issued a statement in response to the lawsuit Monday saying it was devastated by Kearns' death and has since made improvements to its options offerings. The measures include adding more educational materials on options trading and new financial criteria and experience requirements for new customers seeking to trade some options.

"In early December, we also added live voice support for customers with an open options position or recent expiration, and plan to expand to other use cases," the company said.

Robinhood has drawn criticism and regulatory scrutiny in its drive to bring more regular people into investing, not just wealthy investors already well versed in the markets.

In December, regulators in Massachusetts filed an administrative complaint against the company, alleging that Robinhood violated securities laws by aggressively marketing itself to Massachusetts investors without regard for the best interest of its customers. At the time, Robinhood said it disagreed with the complaint and intended to mount a vigorous defense.

Critics say Robinhood makes trading stocks and exchange-traded funds so cheap, easy and maybe even fun, it could be enabling unsophisticated investors to buy and sell too-risky investments too often.