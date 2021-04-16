The pandemic has upended the Oscars. Good, producers say

Soderbergh envisions the broadcast as a three-hour movie, not a webinar. But what does that mean, exactly? If the Oscars are a movie, what kind will it be? From the director of “Ocean’s 11” and “Logan Lucky,” should we expect a heist film?

“It’s going to feel like a movie in that there’s an overarching theme that’s articulated in different ways throughout the show. So the presenters are essentially the storytellers for each chapter,” says Soderbergh. “We want you to feel like it wasn't a show made by an institution. We want you to feel like you’re watching a show that was made by a small group of people that really attacked everything that feels generic or unnecessary or insincere. That’s the kind of intention when I watch shows like this that is missing for me. A voice. It needs to have a specific voice.”

Technically, the broadcast will have a more widescreen look and a more cinematic approach to the music. (Questlove is music director.) Presenters are considered the ensemble cast. One thing you won’t see, says Collins, is standard banter before an award is handed out.

“When you see cast members go up to give awards, you’ll see a connection,” Collins says. “It won’t be two people walking up that just met in the greenroom who are struggling to stick with the teleprompter.”