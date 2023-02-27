On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» President Joe Biden is seeking facts into the origins of the Coronavirus pandemic. There is no consensus in the government as to how it started.

» Federal officials say they’re working to cut down on a growing backlog of complaints lodged against health care providers and government agencies by patients who claim their civil rights or privacy have been violated.

» Severe weather continues to hit the Southern Plains.

» Mexico’s president lashed out Monday at demonstrators who protested cuts to election funding over the weekend, belittling their concerns about threats to democracy and dashing any hopes that he would try to ease rising political tensions.

» The death toll has risen to at least 64 in the migrant tragedy off Italy’s southern coast after rescue crews recovered several more bodies.

» New York City’s Department of Transportation swung and missed with a road sign for the Jackie Robinson Parkway that misspelled the baseball Hall of Famer’s first name.

» U.S. first lady Jill Biden says there's “pretty much” nothing left to do but choose the time and place for President Joe Biden's reelection announcement.

» The Supreme Court says it will take up a Republican-led challenge to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, a case that could threaten how the consumer watchdog agency functions if the high court agrees with the challenge.

» The Supreme Court won’t have far to look for a personal take on the “crushing weight” of student debt that underlies the Biden administration’s college loan forgiveness plan.

» A survey business economists think a recession will begin sometime this year.

» In this week's religion roundup, Pope Francis calls for peace on the anniversary of the War in Ukraine, Southern Baptists oust Saddleback Church over women pastors, and Iranian clerics say harsh crackdowns were a mistake.