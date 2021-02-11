The Northwest braces for blizzard conditions and a year's worth of snow through this weekend

Mother Nature is serving up a three-course dish of wintry weather in the Pacific Northwest as the weekend nears.
Three separate storms are forecast to track across the region from Thursday through Monday, with possible bouts of record-setting snow, blizzard conditions and sub-zero wind chills.
For cities such as Portland and Seattle, any one of these weather elements is at the very least unusual, if not rare.
The city of Portland averages roughly 4 inches of snow per year, while Seattle typically sees a little over 6 inches. Both cities could see more than a year's worth of snow before Valentine's Day.
First blizzard in nearly a decade
The first round of wintry weather is set to arrive Thursday afternoon, as a fast-moving storm dives across the state of Oregon.
This system has 10 million people under winter weather alerts in the Pacific Northwest, with as much as 2 to 5 inches of snow possible for the Portland metro through Friday afternoon, with higher amounts of 6 to 10 inches forecast in the Hood River region.
The first blizzard warning in nearly seven years was issued by the Portland National Weather Service on Wednesday night for the Western Columbia River Gorge, east of Portland.
Here, gusts near hurricane force will be coupled with blinding snowfall to the tune of nearly 1 foot of fresh snow by Friday afternoon.
"Travel will be challenging at times, mainly late Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility to 1/4 mile or less," says the National Weather Service office in Portland.
To the north in Seattle, today looks to remain quieter, with generally less than 1 inch of snow in the lower lying areas on the northern side of Puget Sound.
However, places south of Puget Sound, including Tacoma and Pierce counties, could see as much as 2 to 3 inches of snowfall, with isolated higher amounts possible.
A year of snow in a single day for Seattle
The blockbuster snow event will arrive late Friday into Saturday, tracking closer to Washington state and setting the stage for heavier widespread snowfall.
"While there is still uncertainty despite being close to the onset of the event, this event will aim to provide more snow to more of the area," says the NWS office in Seattle.
This is when the combination of the storm track, moisture and cold air can work together to produce as much as 7 to 10 inches in the Seattle metro and an additional 3 to 7 inches in the Portland metro.
The impacts could be significant as the system is forecast to produce snow in earnest around the time of the evening commute in Seattle.
For some historic context, Seattle would need a little over 7 inches of snow on Friday to place it in the top 10 snowiest single days on record.
The city most recently tallied 6.4 inches of snow on February 8, 2019, but even those types of snow days are few and far between for Seattle.
These totals are dwarfed by the forecast totals across the higher elevations of the Cascades in Washington and northern Oregon.
Here, as much as 2 to 3 feet of snow is forecast to accumulate by Valentine's Day, making for tricky travel conditions for anyone who plans to drive across the mountain passes in the region. While piercing wind gusts are to be expected in these higher elevations, cities such as Portland and Seattle will also be fanned by 25 to 40 mph gusts during the passing of these storms, bringing wind chills in the respective cities down to the teens at times.
In towns like Multnomah Falls, Oregon, in the Columbia River Gorge, venture outside and you'll be greeted by 40 to 60 mph gusts and blinding snow in the height of the storms.
The evolution of this second storm factors into just how much cold air will linger in place for the arrival of the third and final storm of this wintry pattern.
A third chance of snow on Valentine's Day
The final act of the three storms is forecast to be served up late Sunday into Monday.
Although unseasonably cold air is forecast to linger around into Valentine's Day, the jury is still out on just how cold the air mass will be and if it could be enough to support low elevation snow for Portland and Seattle.
At this point, the models suggest at least a mix of rain and snow, as the trifecta of winter storms come to an end.
"While many thought that winter may have missed us, it appears it was just taking a bit of a break," says NWS Portland.
CNN meteorologists Monica Garrett and Michael Guy contributed to this report.