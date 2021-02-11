The Northwest braces for blizzard conditions and a year's worth of snow through this weekend

This is when the combination of the storm track, moisture and cold air can work together to produce as much as 7 to 10 inches in the Seattle metro and an additional 3 to 7 inches in the Portland metro.

The impacts could be significant as the system is forecast to produce snow in earnest around the time of the evening commute in Seattle.

For some historic context, Seattle would need a little over 7 inches of snow on Friday to place it in the top 10 snowiest single days on record.

The city most recently tallied 6.4 inches of snow on February 8, 2019, but even those types of snow days are few and far between for Seattle.

These totals are dwarfed by the forecast totals across the higher elevations of the Cascades in Washington and northern Oregon.

Here, as much as 2 to 3 feet of snow is forecast to accumulate by Valentine's Day, making for tricky travel conditions for anyone who plans to drive across the mountain passes in the region. While piercing wind gusts are to be expected in these higher elevations, cities such as Portland and Seattle will also be fanned by 25 to 40 mph gusts during the passing of these storms, bringing wind chills in the respective cities down to the teens at times.