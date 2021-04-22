'The Mole Agent' infiltrates a nursing home, and Hollywood

AP: The film shows Romulo interviewing different candidates. How did you know that Sergio was the one for the role?

ALBERDI: It was love at first sight. Deep down I saw it, I fell in love. It was a gut thing. He was spontaneous, charming, funny, intelligent, a man who spoke about emotions — in the first interview he said that he was a widower, he told what was happening. He immediately stood out.

AP: The lady for whom he was hired ends up being a much less relevant character. Was it ever frustrating not getting the story that you were looking for, or did you notice immediately that you had a bigger one?

ALBERDI: I think I realized it in the editing. I recorded her a lot and she was also important because it was like the figure of the femme fatale, the person they were going to investigate, a character who had to be super present in terms of the intrigue. I had to completely let go of that in the editing room, because on the set I was really obsessed with filming her.

AP: In order to make this documentary, you had to lie to the nursing home officials. Did you feel guilty? When did you tell them the truth and how did they react?