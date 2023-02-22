Here's a look at top stories for today, Feb. 22.

Ash Wednesday

Are you ready to give up caffeine for 40 days? What about your social media accounts? While giving up those things may seem hard for you, Christians long ago used to give up a whole lot more.

Ash Wednesday is today. It marks the first day of Lent in Western churches. The ashes symbolize penance and the dust from which God made people.

When priests mark Christian's forehead the ashes they often say, "Repent and believe in the Gospel," or "Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return."

Lent, which lasts 40 days not including Sundays, is a season of prayer, penance and fasting in preparation for the Easter season.

"Murdaugh Murders"

Landing on Netflix as the trial of Alex Murdaugh continues, "Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal" will certainly benefit from its timeliness, but this three-part production isn't as compelling as its subject matter. Relying almost entirely on those involved to tell the story, the project has a slapdash feel from beginning to end, and finds the younger contingent, especially, to be poor narrators of what transpired.

Indeed, if ever a true-crime docuseries would have benefited from using a narrator, it's this one; instead, the producers let the group of friends who were swept up in the tragic boat accident that claimed the life of 19-year-old Mallory Beach drone on, augmenting their accounts with blurry reenactments that look like something out of a cheap horror movie.

Although the title "Murdaugh Murders" ostensibly references the killing of Paul Murdaugh and his mother, Maggie, which resulted in his father and her husband, Alex, being put on trial.

Winter storm

A powerful winter storm set record cold temperatures in the northern plains of the U.S., while a heat wave in the southeast set record highs for the month of February — leaving the U.S. with an unusually stark temperature difference of more than 100 degrees.

Much of Montana, Wyoming and the Dakotas currently have temperatures below zero, including minus 9 degrees in Cut Bank, Montana. At the same time, much of the South, from Texas to the Carolinas, has temperatures above 80 degrees, including a scorching 95 in McAllen, Texas.

The extreme cold in the north is just one aspect of the coast-to-coast storm bringing heavy snow, high winds and ice on Wednesday, putting parts of more than two dozen states under winter weather alerts as travel conditions begin to deteriorate in some areas.

