The Latest: Thailand adds 1,500 cases, mulls new measures

The measures include bans on intercity travel, a return to online education, closing sports and leisure centers and expanding the length of night-time curfews.

The health ministry says Turkey is going through its “third peak” in infections and about 85% of the cases in the country can be traced to the variant first detected in Britain.

Turkey has registered more than 4 million cases, seventh highest in the world. Confirmed deaths stand at more than 34,000.

MISSION, Kan. — Kansas health officials say the coronavirus variant from Brazil has been detected for the first time in the state.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s announcement the P.1 variant has been detected in Sedgwick County. The agency says it is investigating how the person became infected and whether others may have been exposed. The state now has all three of the most widely spread variants.

Adrienne Byrne, Sedgwick County Health Director reiterated the importance of getting tested for the coronavirus.

This month, the South African variant was identified for the first time in Kansas in someone from Finney County. Another variant first identified in Britain was found in several Kansas counties.