The Latest: Sydney has new high for coronavirus infections

In addition, officials said Monday that “for the first time” the mask requirement will be “accompanied by an enforcement mechanism” that includes a fine of up to $1,000.

The Oregon Health Authority recommends that people, vaccinated or not, wear masks while in indoor public spaces, but has stopped short of reinstating an indoor mask mandate.

Multnomah is the first county in the state to require masks in all indoor public spaces. It has the second-highest vaccine rate in the state.

———

LAS VEGAS -- Schools have reopened in the Las Vegas area, with masks required for the more than 300,000 students and about 18,000 teachers returning to in-person classes at the fifth-largest district in the nation.

The Clark County schools that were shuttered through most of the last school year began a new semester Monday still shadowed by the pandemic but with classrooms open for all grade levels and some online options available.

Washoe County schools also opened amid plans to follow Gov. Steve Sisolak’s requirement that public and private school students, employees and volunteers who aren’t fully vaccinated get tested for the coronavirus at least once a week.