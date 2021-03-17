The Latest: Suspect's church: 'Heartbroken for all involved'

That's according to a database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University.

The Tuesday shooting follows a lull during the pandemic in 2020 that had the smallest number mass killings in more than a decade. The database tracks mass killings defined as four or more dead, not including the shooter.

Officials said they're still investigating whether the Georgia killings were hate crimes amid concerns over a wave of attacks on Asian Americans. Six of the victims were Asian and seven were women. Authorities said the the man accused in the shootings told police his act wasn't racially motivated and that he potentially had a “sex addiction.”

11:25 a.m.

Authorities say the suspect in a series of shootings at three Atlanta-area massage parlors that killed eight was also planning to go to Florida to attack “some type of porn industry.”

Officials didn't say if the suspect, 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, ever went to the parlors where the shootings occurred Tuesday but said he possibly had a sex addiction.

Authorities also said Long was acting alone and that a 9mm handgun was found in his car when he was arrested.