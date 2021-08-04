The Latest: St. Louis health officials urge people to mask

Pennsylvania-based Genesis said volunteer vaccinations were appropriate earlier in the pandemic. However, the more infectious delta variant is spreading and only 65% of its staff has received shots. Genesis is giving employees until Aug. 23 to get their first shot.

More than 1,250 nursing home residents across the U.S. were infected with coronavirus in the week ending July 25, double the number from the week earlier, and 202 died, according to federal data.

More than 130,000 nursing home residents in the U.S. have died from COVID-19, making such institutions by far the deadliest place during the pandemic. About 80% of residents have been vaccinated, double the rate for staff, according to the government.

MADRID — Some of the summer hires on the Mediterranean party island of Ibiza are different this year.

They include private detectives posing as tourists, who tip off the police about illegal parties during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ibiza officials say the gumshoes are needed to infiltrate a growing number of prohibited parties.