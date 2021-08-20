The Latest: Spain says Kabul airport chaos hinders airlifts

———

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

WARSAW, Poland – A Polish diplomat says the most difficult thing in evacuating Afghans is finding and extracting them from pressing crowds at the Kabul airport. Poland has so far evacuated a few hundred people in three flights.

Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said Friday that sometimes consulate staff can identify the individuals in the crowd but that it was difficult for them to make their way through to the gate to be pulled into the airport.

“There are thousands of totally determined people in the crowd, in extremely difficult conditions pressing on the walls and gates of the airport,” Przydacz told reporters.

“From this desperate crowd, sometimes understandably aggressive crowd, our people are trying to extract those who are on our list,” Przydacz said.

“The transport logistics goes very smoothly but the greatest challenge now is how to find these people. Even if we know where they are, and sometimes our consuls can see them 40-50 meters (yards) away, they have no possibility of getting closer,” Przydacz said.