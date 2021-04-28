The Latest: South Africa resumes J&J shots to health workers

While the exact threshold required to reach that critical level of immunization remains a matter of debate, experts say a level above 70% would significantly disrupt transmission of the coronavirus.

BioNTech developed the first widely approved COVID-19 vaccine with U.S. partner Pfizer.

BioNTech’s chief executive, Ugur Sahin, says “Europe will reach herd immunity in July, latest by August.”

He says data from people who have received the vaccine show the immune response gets weaker over time, and a third shot will likely be required 9-12 months after the first and again every 12-18 months.

TAIPEI, Taiwan — Chinese vaccine makers are looking at mixing their shots and whether a booster shot could help better protect against COVID-19.

Sinovac and Sinopharm, the two manufacturers that combined have exported hundreds of millions of doses globally, say they’re are considering combining their vaccines with those from other companies.

This month, the head of China’s Center for Disease Control, Gao Fu, said current vaccines offer low protection against the coronavirus and mixing them is among strategies being considered to boost their effectiveness.