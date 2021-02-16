The Latest: Some US cities record coldest weather in decades

Southwest Power Pool said it predicts morning energy usage would peak at 9 a.m. CST Tuesday and said the outages were “a last resort to preserve the reliability of the electric system as a whole.”

Oklahoma Gas & Electric Co. started rolling blackouts of more than an hour around dawn for Oklahoma City and more than a dozen other communities. The blackout stopped electric-powered space heaters, furnaces and lights just as temperatures were hovering around 8 degrees below zero, some of the lowest readings in a more than weeklong stretch below freezing.

———

WASHINGTON — The Federal Emergency Management Agency said in its Tuesday daily operations briefing that Texas officials have requested 60 generators from the agency and the priority for their use will be hospitals and nursing homes.

FEMA said in the briefing that 35 shelters with a total of more than 1,000 occupants have been opened in Texas.

The extreme cold is increasing energy demand at the same time the storm has reduced energy generation. FEMA officials said the lower energy output is due to a variety of factors, including icing on wind turbines and heavy cloud coverage that has reduced solar power generation.

———