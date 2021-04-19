The Latest: Schools reopen in Mexico's Campeche state

———

NEW DELHI — The Indian capital has imposed a weeklong lockdown seeking to prevent the collapse of the city's health system, which authorities say has been pushed to its limit amid an explosive surge in coronavirus cases.

To combat the crisis, India announced that it would soon expand its vaccination campaign to everyone 18 and older starting May 1.

India began vaccinating health workers in mid-January and later extended the drive to people above 45 in two phases. The country has so far administered 120 million doses.

India reported 273,810 new infections, the most it has seen in a single day since the pandemic began. It now has more than 15 million confirmed cases, second only to the United States.

Also Monday, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, 88, was hospitalized in New Delhi after testing positive.

