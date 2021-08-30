The Latest: Portland, Ore., city workers must be vaccinated

The medical director for the Maricopa County Department of Public Health told the county Board of Supervisors on Monday that the agency tracked almost three times the number of school outbreaks in August as during the pandemic’s peak in February.

Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine says that of 188 outbreaks this month, 166 continue — far more than at any other point during the pandemic.

She adds that more than one in four COVID-19 cases in the county are now among children, a rate “never seen before.” One in six of those cases are among children under age 12.

Maricopa County is home to nearly 60% of Arizona’s residents.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mothers of two children with serious illnesses are asking a federal judge to block enforcement of Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s order allowing parents to opt out of pandemic mask requirements in schools. They argue that it endangers kids with health conditions and hurts their ability to attend in-person classes.

U.S. District Judge Sheryl H. Lipman heard testimony in Memphis on Monday as part of the lawsuit filed by the parents of two students in the Shelby County suburbs of Collierville and Germantown.