The Latest: Pope appears in video promoting vaccination

BEIJING — Beijing’s top official is reiterating the need for strict anti-coronavirus measures at next year’s Winter Olympics, now less than 200 days away, although it remains unclear whether spectators will be permitted.

Beijing is intent on holding a games that are “simple, safe and exciting,” Cai Qi, the city’s Communist Party chief and president of the Beijing organizing committee was quoted as saying by state media.

On a tour of venues Monday, Cai emphasized strict measures to prevent the spread of the virus were needed in preparing for and holding the Games. He said all venues must be carefully checked for points where the virus could be transmitted and each must adopt their own specific measures.

Cai said steps must be taken to avoid the virus from being spread between different groups, but did not say whether general spectators would be permitted in the stands.

Indoor events such as ice hockey, skating and curling will be held at new or repurposed venues in central Beijing, while skiing and other outdoor events will be held outside the city and in neighboring Hebei province.