The Latest: Pakistan locks down Karachi amid new surge

“All of our people need to mask up when they are indoors,” Cantrell said.

The city has a little over 4,000 employees, and all will be required to get vaccinated, effective immediately, she said. Contractors wanting to work for the city must also get vaccinated.

Officials said the average daily case count in the city has nearly tripled, and six people have died in the last week. Especially concerning were the number of children falling ill, officials said.

“This touches everyone in our community,” said Cantrell. “Our children are dying.”

———

CHICAGO — There is now an indoor mask advisory in Chicago for everyone over 2 years old.

The action taken Friday comes as the Centers for Disease Control recommended people, even if vaccinated, wear masks indoor in areas where there is a high transmission of COVID-19.

Chicago’s health department has announced the city surpassed 200 new coronavirus cases per day on Friday.

Public health commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady says the step advising indoor mask use was made to prevent further spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.