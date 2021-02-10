The Latest: Oregon to resume some outdoor HS contact sports

Beginning Thursday, visitors from anywhere outside the state will instead be advised to self-quarantine for a period of 14 days and to seek out a COVID-19 test upon their arrival in or return to New Mexico.

Officials announced the change Wednesday, citing what they describe as a brighter pandemic outlook despite January having been the deadliest month yet of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S.

New Mexico has fared better in recent weeks as the rolling seven-day average of new confirmed coronavirus cases has been dropping. Deaths and hospitalizations also are down in the state.

CHICAGO — The Chicago Teachers Union has approved a deal with the nation’s third-largest school district to get students back to class during the coronavirus pandemic, union officials announced early Wednesday.

The vote ends the possibility of an immediate teacher lockout or strike. The agreement follows months of negotiations with Chicago Public Schools, which had intensified in recent weeks, with plans that included more teacher vaccinations and metrics to allow school closures when COVID-19 infections spike.