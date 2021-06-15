The Latest: Vaccine supplies in New Mexico eclipse demand

Hogan, a Republican, also says July 1 will be the start of a 45-day grace period through Aug. 15, “where certain regulations will continue to be relaxed to help people complete the transition out of the pandemic.”

The governor says Maryland is granting an extension of the state’s moratorium on evictions related to COVID-19 through Aug. 15. Health officials will have a 45-day period to transition from emergency operations.

———

NEW YORK — The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 has topped 600,000 as the vaccination drive has decreased daily cases and deaths.

That’s according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. The number of lives lost is greater than the population of Baltimore or Milwaukee. It is about equal to the number of Americans who died of cancer in 2019.

With the advent of the vaccines, COVID-19 deaths per day in the U.S. have plummeted to an average of 340 from a high of more than 3,400 in mid-January. Cases are running at 14,000 a day on average, down from a quarter-million per day during the winter.