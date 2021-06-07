The Latest: New York will soon lift more COVID-19 rules

Tedros recently announced a target of vaccinating at least 10% of the population in every country by the end of September and 30% by year-end. Tedros says to meet these targets, the U.N. needs hundreds of millions of vaccine doses in June and July and an additional 250 million doses by September.

“These seven nations have the power to meet these targets,” Tedros said, looking ahead to the summit of leaders from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States. "I’m calling on the G7 not just to commit to sharing those, but to commit to sharing them in June and July.”

He also warned countries facing outbreaks of new variants like the so-called delta variant -- which first appeared in India -- about lifting COVID-19 restrictions too quickly, saying it “could be disastrous for those who are not vaccinated.”

PORTLAND, Maine — Health authorities in Maine, one of the most vaccinated states in the nation, on Monday reported the fewest number of new COVID-19 cases since last fall.